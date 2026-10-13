Love Island All Stars favourite confirms first pregnancy

Love Island All Stars contestant has confirmed her first pregnancy with footballer boyfriend. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Georgia Steel has confirmed she is pregnant with her first baby with fiancé Harry Clarke.

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Love Island and the All Stars series may not have worked out for islander Georgia Steel but her personal life is at an all-time high right now.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star has confirmed she is pregnant with her first baby with fiancé and footballer Harry Clarke.

Sharing the happy news in October, she wrote: "Dreams do come true. What a year.

"Beyond grateful for all your lovely messages and comments. I’ve read every single one and feel so overwhelmed with love and gratitude for you all. So excited to take you along on this beautiful journey into motherhood with me."

Georgia Steel is proud to show off her baby bump now she's revealed her exciting news. Picture: Georgia Steel/Instagram

Georgia accompanied the announcement with a series of pictures and videos of her and Harry on a beach. The 28-year-old cradles her growing bump as she wears a gorgeous white co-ord.

The couple also hold a series of baby scan photos as they celebrate their happy news.

Georgia's fellow Love Island friends all flocked to her page to send her congratulations messages too.

Ella Thomas, Georgia Harrison, Elma Pazar and Sophie Piper were just some of her fellow series islanders who sent their well-wishes.

In May, Georgia confirmed she had got engaged to boyfriend Harry and shared the romantic beach proposal.

Geoegia Steel and her fiancé have been together since 2024. Picture: Georgia Steel/Instagram

Georgia and Harry were first romantically linked together in autumn 2024 and they went public with their relationship the following spring.

The couple haven't confirmed a due date or gender just yet but Georgia is happily taking her social media fans along the pregnancy journey with her.

Georgia first appeared on Love Island in 2018 before going on to compete in Love Island Games in 2023. She also appeared in the 2024 All Stars series.

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