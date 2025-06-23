Who is Giorgio Russo? Love Island star's age, job, famous sister and Instagram revealed

23 June 2025, 20:30

Giorgio Russo is taking part in season 12 of Love Island
Giorgio Russo is taking part in season 12 of Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@giorgiorusso__/ITV

By Hope Wilson

How old is Gio, where is he from, who is his sister Alessia Russo and what is his Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about the Love Island star.

Love Island bombshell Giorgio Russo is set to rock the villa as he explores his connections in sunny Spain.

Entering the show alongside Caprice Alexandra, Poppy Harrison and Will Means, Gio is the next Islander embarking on their journey of love. With plenty of the girls being open to exploring new connections such as Yasmin, Helena and Shakira, fans are keen to see how Gio will get on in the villa.

As we watch his romantic life play out on screen, fans are keen to learn more about Giorgio's life away from the screen.

Here is everything you need to know about Gio including his age, where he's from, his job and his Instagram.

Giorgio Russo is a Love Island bombshell
Giorgio Russo is a Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV

How old is Giorgio?

Love Island's Giorgio is 30-years-old and ready to find his perfect partner. The star said: "I’m excited, it’s given me a really good opportunity to look at things from the outside so I know what I’m going in for."

What is Giorgio's job?

Giorgio is an Account Manager and know exactly who his type is, saying: "I like girls with a good personality, family-oriented and fun to be around. Someone that doesn't take life too seriously."

Giorgio Russo is on the lookout for love
Giorgio Russo is on the lookout for love. Picture: Instagram/@giorgiorusso__

Who is Giorgio's sister Alessia Russo?

Gio's famous sister is England football star Alessia Russo and she's already told him how she feels about him taking part in Love Island.

The TV newbie said: "She’s really excited, she watches every year and reckons I can do well so she’s excited to see how I get on."

He also said that it would be ideal if his next girlfriend enjoyed sport, saying: "My sister plays pro football, so being interested in sport, they don’t have to know football or understand it, but if they can show some sort of interest because it is such a prominent thing in our family.

"It would be hard if they hated it. Other green flags are having a nice family, I’m sick of being the 7th wheel in my own family!"

Gio's sister is footballer Alessia Russo
Gio's sister is footballer Alessia Russo. Picture: Instagram/@giorgiorusso__

Where is Giorgio from?

Gio is from Maidstone but currently lives in Sydney, Australia. Speaking about the possibility of embarking on a long distance relationship, the star said: "I’d like to show the person what Sydney's like because it's incredible but I’ll eventually come back to the UK because I miss my family."

What is Giorgio's Instagram?

Fans can follow Gio on Instagram @giorgiorusso__ where he often shares pictures of his family days out as well as his sporting adventures.

