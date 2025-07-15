Love Island's Giorgio slams boys' disrespectful treatment of girls

15 July 2025, 15:35

Love Island's Giorgio has revealed what he really thinks about the boys
Love Island's Giorgio has revealed what he really thinks about the boys.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Dumped Love Island star Giorgio has spoken out about the controversial behaviour of some of the boys on the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's Giorgio has slammed some of the boys in the villa for their treatment towards the girls, including the likes of Harry, Harrison and Dejon.

The bombshell was dumped from the villa alongside Emily last week following the Casa Amor recoupling, with Giorgio deciding to come back to the main villa single, ultimately sealing his fate.

Now, he's appeared on the Love Island: The Morning After Podcast with Amy Hart and Indiyah Polack alongside Emily, offering his unfiltered opinion on the controversial behaviour of some of the boys in the villa.

On the podcast, he expressed disappointment towards the likes of Ben and Harry for the way they have behaved towards the girls, and even revealed that he offered advice to the boys in Casa Amor when their heads turned in less than 24 hours.


Giorgio and Emily were on the podcast following their dumping from the villa. Picture: Love Island: The Morning After Podcast

During the podcast, Amy asked Giorgio if he thought he was too much of a gentleman to be on Love Island, to which he replied: "I don't think I am. I think maybe some of the girls in there not necessarily after the right thing. I think from the vibe I got, some of them maybe don't really know what they want themselves in order to actually be able to give that."

Going on to speak on the boys, he added: "I mean, some of them are a bit younger as well and some of the guys, like Tommy and Ben, they would come to me for advice and even Harry, [who is] the same age as me, would ask me questions and advice. And I'm thinking to myself like 'what sort of life do these guys live?'

"They genuinely don't know like some real ways about how respect goes with women and stuff. I just went in there thinking I've got a sister and a Mum and Nan, and I thought I'd want to treat a girl in there the same way that I'd treat them."

He added: "I don't understand what some of these boys are doing in there with some of the ways that they're acting."


Giorgio said that he doesn't understand what some of the boys are doing in the villa. Picture: itv

He went on to reveal details of a conversation he had with some of the boys in Casa Amor after they appeared to be dropping everything for their connections with the bombshells.

Giorgio explained that after they entered Casa Amor, he noticed that the boys were "laying it on thick" with the bombshells, and wanted to give them a reality check, especially to the younger ones like Tommy and Harrison.

"I just said to them, I was like, 'Boys, be careful because these girls have watched the show for a month now,' so they know what the public are thinking, everything that is happening outside. They've seen what you've done, but only in a 45 minute episode," he explained.


Giorgio said he tried to talk to the boys during Casa Amor about the bombshells. Picture: itv

He went on to touch on the controversy surrounding Tommy and Lucy, and claims that she went after him in a bid to make it to the final - which all came about after an alleged voice note from the blonde bombshell was leaked online.

"Lucy obviously came in for Tommy saying about her dad loves him, her friends love him and stuff," Giorgio reflected: "And I just said to him, I was like, 'Look, just take a breather, be careful, and just get to know them properly as opposed to like the way they're acting with you'."

