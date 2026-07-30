Love Island feud drama continues outside of the villa

Love Island viewers think they've detected an unaired feud in the villa. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Julia and Lorenzo were crowned winners of the 2026 series but unfortunately rumours of a feud have followed them outside of the TV show.

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Love Island 2026 has officially come to an end and with a series packed full of drama, it seems tensions have remained high despite them all leaving the villa.

It was clear while the popular ITV dating show was on that winner Julia was not friends with all the girls and boys but now she's out and back on UK soil, the feud still continues on.

With the cast now reunited with their phones and access to their social media accounts, internet detectives have realised almost none of the islanders have followed Julia even though they have everyone else.

Mica Harris, Robyn Langton and Ellie Hadwick all follow her and of course, Lorenzo, with many suggesting there was a feud in the villa we didn't get to see.

Love Island's Julia split opinions when she was in the 2026 villa. Picture: ITV2

However, Julia herself has only followed Lorenzo and many have also defended the situation suggesting it's only been days since the show has ended.

But the rumours of a rift between the girls in the villa has been going strong this series.

When producers took the official final photos of the girls, many thought it was clear that Jasmine and Angelista were not fans of Julia.

Standing on the outside of the picture, while the other two girls held hands, social media users took this as sign there was something else going on.

A follower wrote: "Julia being excluded until the very end standing apart from the other girls."

Despite the suggestions of a feud, none of the girls have commented on the matter.

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