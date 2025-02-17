Where you can see Grace's text screenshots after Olivia's Love Island bombshell

17 February 2025

Did Grace really send those messages about winning Love Island?
Did Grace really send those messages about winning Love Island? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

Love Island fans are calling for Grace Jackson's alleged texts about 'winning' the show to be published after Olivia Hawkins' shocking claims.

Love Island viewers were left shocked on Sunday night (February 16) when Olivia Hawkins returned to the villa, alongside the other dumped All Stars, to tell everyone that she had seen texts from Grace saying she "would do anything to win the show".

Olivia's return came as the dumped stars, including Tina Stinnes, Kaz Crossley and Marcel Somerville, returned to the villa to vote one of the least popular couples off the show.

During the heated voting, which ultimately saw Harriet and Ronnie dumped from the island, Olivia admitted that she thought there were other couples who deserved to be up for elimination more - like Grace and Luca.

She then went on to say that she had seen screenshots of texts from Grace saying that she "would do anything to win this time", with Danielle and Sammie adding that they had also seen the messages.

Grace looked stunned as the claims were put forward, insisting that she would "never send a message like that," while Harriet passionately stood up for her best friend, suggesting Olivia sent the texts to herself and changed the names.

But did Grace really send that message? And more importantly, have the screenshots been published anywhere? Here's what we know so far.

Grace was put on the spot when Olivia revealed she had seen texts where she&squot;d said she would "do anything to win" Love Island
Grace was put on the spot when Olivia revealed she had seen texts where she'd said she would "do anything to win" Love Island. Picture: ITV

Where can you see Grace's text screenshots?

Despite Olivia, Danielle and Sammie all claiming that they had seen the screenshot of the text where Grace allegedly said she would "do anything to win Love Island", the messages are yet to be shared publicly.

There have been, however, some screenshots said to be from a conversation between Grace and Joey Essex where the former states: "I am being dead serious, we can bet on it...I will win this!" However, there is no context to these messages and no mention of Love Island. There's also no sign of when this message was sent.

We don't know if these are the messages that Olivia is claiming to have seen or even if there're real - but you can see them here:

While Grace denies having sent those messages, fans of the show feel the only way to find out if Olivia was telling the truth is for her to share the evidence she insists she has.

Other viewers believe Olivia is lying about the text messages, which is the reason she hasn't shared them on social media.

Sammie and Danielle also said they had seen the infamous text messages
Sammie and Danielle also said they had seen the infamous text messages. Picture: ITV

It could be that the screenshots are not being shared to protect whoever the messages were shared with and who showed Olivia, Sammie and Danielle, as the Love Islanders refused to share the person's identity.

When Olivia revealed the claims, Grace said: "That is absolutely not true! I've not come on this show to win this show, that is the least thing in my personality."

Grace insisted Olivia tell her who shared the screenshots, to which the dumped star replied that she wouldn't say who it is, but strongly claimed that she "has receipts".

While Grace said: "Please send, I would love to see them," she won't be able to find out what's happened until she gets her phone back after the final on Monday (February 17).

