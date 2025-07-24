All the Love Island Grafties clips revealed as videos cause carnage in the villa
24 July 2025, 17:24
It's set to kick off in the Love Island villa tonight as the Grafties are back!
Love Island is set for another dramatic episode tonight as The Grafties are back to show us some of the most dramatic moments of the season.
While Movie Night caused chaos in the villa, viewers can expect to see the Islanders react to even more dramatic clips which they haven't seen before.
With the Harry, Shakira and Helena love triangle ongoing as well as Megan and Blu returning to the villa, we can't wait to see the drama unfold.
Here are all of the Grafties clips set to air in the Love Island villa...
Best No Filter Moment
The nominees for this category include the clip of Dejon blanking Yasmin whilst eating pasta, Harry calling things off with Angel, and Shakira and Toni discussing Meg and Dejon becoming a couple.
Most Emotional Moment
The nominees are Cach crying over Toni recouping with Harrison, Shakira in tears over the boys saying she likes Harry, and Toni crying over the Harrison situation.
Best Double Act
The double acts up for nomination are Shakira and Toni, Helena and Dejon, and Meg and Helena.
Unfinished Business
Nominees for Unfinished Business are Harry and Emma, Shakira and Harry, and Conor and Megan.
Flirtiest Performance
The Islanders up for Flirtiest Performance are Harry, Jamie and Angel.
Eat, Sleep, Crack On, Repeat Performance
The final nominees are Dejon, Helena and Harry for their flirty behaviour whilst in the villa.
