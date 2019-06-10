Love Island viewers turn on 'greedy' Molly-Mae as she sets her sights on new boy Danny

Viewers have turned on Molly-Mae. Picture: ITV2

By Naomi Bartram

Fans of the ITV2 show have accussed Molly-Mae of breaking 'girl-code' as she makes a beeline for new boy Danny.

It's only been on a week, but the Love Island is already home to a LOT of drama.

Following Callum Macleod's shock dumping, new boy Danny Williams has been thrown into the mix and he's attracted the attention of two girls in the villa tonight.

After hitting it off with Yewande Biala on a romantic date, it was latest girl Molly-Mae Hague who took an unexpected shine to the model - and fans are NOT happy about it.

Molly-Mae is currently coupled up with Tommy Fury, 20, but as soon as Danny walked through the door, the 20-year-old described him as her “perfect type”.

Molly-Mae makes a beeline for newbie Danny. Picture: ITV2

And with ITV2 viewers routing for fan-favourite Yewande to couple up with Danny, they seem to have turned on Molly-Mae.

"BACK OFF MOLLY MAE NOT TODAY #loveisland," wrote one Twitter user, while another said: "Molly mae go away #LoveIsland."

A third added: "Molly just go home now #LoveIsland," while a fourth commented: "Molly Mae is like a kid in a sweet shop, she picks one and then realises she wants another #LoveIsland."

#loveisland how did they get into bed together.... what’s the context of this chat — Pecan Butter (@IAMJen_A) June 10, 2019

Molly Mai go awayyy #LoveIsland — sahra (@sahraah1) June 10, 2019

Every time Molly is on screen #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/exdIf5WDdb — Jordana Collier (@JordanaAmanda) June 10, 2019

My face when Danny and Molly Mae starts talking #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/O2Q3kKeNZ1 — Patsy✨ (@PatsyyyAnkrah) June 10, 2019

This comes after Molly-Mae cosied up to Danny during Monday evening's episode, as she told him: "I’m actually really looking forward to having a chat with you because I feel like we’re going to get on."

And the feeling was definitely mutual, as he replied: "I feel like me and you have got quite a lot in common. I’ve just got that vibe. I think you seem really down-to-earth."

Speaking about current partner Tommy, Molly-Mae added: "The issue I’ve got at the moment is that I’m very attracted to him. I think he is a gorgeous boy.

"I just feel like he is in 'Tommy Land' and I’m trying to get my way into it. Maybe I need to get into 'Danny Land'?”

After getting wind of Molly-Mae’s new interest, Tommy later confessed he’s confused by her flirting, telling the Beach Hut: "I’m a bit confused. She’s chatting to different guys.

"She’s having a good crack. I’m glad she’s having a good time in here but I’ve never been in the situation where I’m talking to a girl and there has been other lads there. It is what it is."

And it’s not just Tommy who’s unimpressed with Molly-Mae, as the girls also took a swipe at the social media influencer.

“He sounds like my type? No, sorry,” Amy Hart told the girls as they gathered in the dressing room.

“You’ve already got two, you’ve been on a date with another one so that’s three out of the seven boys. No!”

Yewande was smitten on her date with Danny. Picture: ITV2

Meanwhile, Yewande’s date with bombshell Danny went very well, and she later told the Beach Hut: "I’m happy that Danny is in the villa. He’s great company and I’m just really enjoying getting to know him. I’m really happy."

We'll have to wait and see who Danny chooses...

