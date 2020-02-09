Love Island 2020 hairstyles: How to recreate Siannise, Demi and Shaughna's iconic styles

Siannise and Shaughna always have perfect hair. Picture: ITV

All of Love Island's girls have incredible hair, but some in particular have iconic looks they've been sporting in the villa.

Love Island 2020 has been bringing the drama, there's been endless couplings and recouplings, but one thing that catches our eye is the girls' style.

From their incredible clothing to their makeup, they're always slaying the game, but there's one thing that has everyone talking - the islanders' flawless hair.

From Siannise's go-to straight and sleek look to Shaughna's up-do's, we spoke to Hadley Yates, a hair stylist from London's swanky Hershesons who is also a Great Lengths certified stylist and extensions expert.

He told us exactly you would go about recreating some of this season's best hair looks.

Siannise's slick straight locks

Siannise pulls off this incredible look so well. Picture: ITV

Since coming into the villa, Siannise has consistently been smashing the hair and makeup looks - we'd definitely place her as the top girl in that department.

Her centre-parted raven black hair is often styled flat to the head and poker straight, but how can we do it ourselves?

Hadley revealed: "Not everyone can pull off the sleek straight look but she does it well.

"To achieve this look, depending on your natural hair type for most it would be all about the products and of course a session with your favourite straighteners."

He continued: "Using a cream-based de-frizzing product such as the Hersheons Almost Everything Cream is great for tackling flyaways.

"Also, any frizz you can finish with a Shine Spray - like the Great Lengths Soft Finish Spray to add that extra sheen on the hair."

Demi's voluminous curly locks

Demi arrived at the villa with a very bouncy glamorous look. Picture: ITV

Demi's hair has varied a lot since she's been in the villa but she always styles her auburn hair well.

The islander has extensions in, which really helps in achieving a look like this bouncy curly hair one she walked onto the show with.

Hadley revealed: "This look screams volume. It's styled well and to achieve this look I would recommend using Great Lengths Bonds to add both length and volume.

"She has a gorgeous hair colour and Great Lengths have a huge range of shades so there would be no problem in colour matching here to creating a natural and seamless blend.

"The bouncy blowdry look is really in at the moment, it is a great instant fix for more volume, paired with a styling tong for some strong curls too lots of body and depth can be added to create a look very similar to this, finish with a medium hold hairspray."

Shaughna's bold chignon bun

Shaughna's classic bun looks beautiful on her. Picture: ITV

Shaughna varies her hairstyles every day, and has done everything from some classic curls to a half-up half-down, but her best (in our opinion) is her low bun at the nape of her neck.

She's another islander who's been clocked with extensions, and they definitely make a difference to her hair's volume.

Hadley explained: "A classic chignon bob can be a work of art but you need to have a good amount of hair to work with to achieve such a look.

"For my clients that perhaps have trouble with hair thinning or want some more volume and do prefer to wear their hair up most of the time, I do recommend GL Tapes from Great Lengths.

"Just a few tapes on each side can help create such a difference to a persons look, and for hair up, they are perfectly discreet meaning you can create these bold styles.

"Keeping it in place is key so that it can last the evening or throughout the day so i'd recommend investing in a stronghold hairspray for that. "