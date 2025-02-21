Are Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint still together? Love Island relationship unveiled

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint rekindled their romance in All Stars 2025. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint are giving their relationship another go but is it working? Here's everything you need to know about the Love Island All Stars romance.

Love Island All Stars has a way of rekindling romances and in 2025, it was all about Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint giving their relationship another go.

Coming into the villa as a bombshell, Brighton's Harriett set her sights on other islanders including Ron Hall but ultimately, her love and connection for ex-boyfriend Ronnie was too strong to ignore.

Instantly dumping Elma Pazar, the footballer made it his mission to win her over with them both eventually giving in and coupling up.

Now back in the real world away from the Love Island villa, here's a look at whether Ronnie and Harriett are still together and a closer inspection of their relationship timeline.

Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore have had some issues to work through in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Are Love Island's Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint still together?

We can confirm, that the couple are still fresh in their love bubble and an item post Love Island villa life. They are yet to officially become boyfriend and girlfriend but they openly spoke about this being on the horizon.

Ronnie has scheduled in a dinner date with H's mum and after meeting one another's families again, a new relationship status update may be on the cards very soon.

Harriett and Ronnie's relationship timeline

February 2025 - Harriett and Ronnie get back together

Harriett and Ronnie reunited in the Love Island All Stars villa after calling off their relationship in 2024.

For Ronnie it was clear he was in love with H, taking it upon himself to prove to her just how serious he was for the rest of his time in the villa.

However, despite their connection being strong, the couple faced plenty of criticism for giving things a second chance which saw them dumped from the island just days before the final.

September 2024 - Harriett and Ronnie split

Just weeks after leaving their first experience on Love Island, Harriett and Ronnie went their separate ways following a string of cheating rumours.

At the time, Harriett told The Sun: "Ronnie and I have split and these things happen. I love him so much but it just didn’t work as a relationship and that’s fine. We shared the most amazing experience together and I always have so much love and respect for him. I’m not saying no, but for now we’re taking a break from the relationship."

Ronnie has always denied the cheating claims but admitted on All Stars his behaviour wasn't right.

June 2024 - Harriett and Ronnie meet

It was the summer Harriett and Ronnie first met as they both walked in as original cast members for season 11 of Love Island.

Despite being coupled up with other people by the public, it was week one when they discovered their connection but their relationship wasn't roses and romance as they found themselves in multiple love triangles.

They were dumped as a couple just before Casa Amor after receiving the fewest amount of votes from the public.

