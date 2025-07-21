Love Island fans brand Harrison's apology 'scripted' as he reunites with Lauren

Lauren Wood and Harrison Solomon's relationship was a hot topic on Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

After getting back together with Lauren Wood, Harrison Solomon is hoping his apology will earn him forgiveness.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island star Harrison Solomon, 22, has been slammed by fans after they branded his apology 'scripted', following his dramatic exit from the villa earlier this week.

During last night's episode of Aftersun, fans watched as Harrison and Lauren Wood, 26, reunited after she was dumped when new girl Angel Swift, 26, chose to couple up with her partner Ty Isherwood, 23.

While the pair confirmed they will be dating on the outside world, they revealed they are not officially boyfriend and girlfriend, despite the two of them confessing their feelings for the other.

However Lauren and Harrison didn't have the smoothest of journeys on the show, after the 22-year-old continued to speak to his old flame Toni Laites, 26, much to Lauren's dismay.

Lauren Wood and Harrison Solomon left Love Island earlier this week. Picture: ITV

Harrison's behaviour towards the two girls caused a stir online and in the villa, leaving both women in tears after he continued to pursue both of them.

Speaking to host Maya Jama about when he thinks he took things too far between the pair, Harrison revealed choosing to couple up with Toni the day after he was intimate with Lauren was probably not the best move.

The star revealed: "I think maybe when we did bits. Probably took it a little bit too far talking to Toni after that. I obviously regret that massively and I apologise to both the girls but, yeah, it wasn't good for me."

This comes just after Harrison broke his silence on Instagram, writing a statement about his time in the vila.

Harrison Solomon's relationship with Lauren Wood has been on a rollercoaster journey. Picture: ITV

Taking to Instagram, Harrison wrote: "Back on home turf and carrying every lesson with me. What a whirlwind, confusing, raw, beautiful in parts, and deeply humbling. I entered with the intention not to hurt anyone.

"Truthfully, although I didn’t manage that, I leave with a heart more open, and a soul willing to learn. Life isn’t always easy, it’s felt, it’s flawed, it’s full of growth. Thank you to those who saw the good in me even when I struggled to see it myself. This is just the beginning."

However fans weren't convinced, with many taking to X, formally known as Twitter to discuss Harrison's behaviour.

One user wrote: "Harrison has gotten away with what he’s done way too easily."

Another added: "Is anyone buying this with Harrison?"

While a third stated: "Harrison's not sorry for s***."

Harrison Solomon was previously coupled up with Toni Laites. Picture: ITV

Despite viewers not believing his apology, Lauren is keen to keep her relationship with Harrison going, with the 26-year-old saying: "I see myself being with him long term as I haven't had a connection like that with someone in such a long time.

"I know what we had was real despite what everyone else thinks. He has done wrong and made stupid mistakes, but he knows that and believes it was the wrong thing to do."