Love Island star Harrison's 'childish' reaction to Toni and Cach caught on camera

Love Island fans spot Harrison's 'childish' behaviour at the final. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Harrison and Lauren's reaction to Toni and Cach's admission that they had told each other they loved them was not missed by many viewers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 winners Cach and Toni celebrated on Sunday night as they won £50K between them, and each other! The pair appeared to be head over heels for one another during the final, and even shared the news that they had declared their love the previous day.

Watching in the crowd was Toni's ex, Harrison, who she famously chose over Cach in a recoupling weeks ago, but who ultimately left to be with Lauren after she was dumped from the show.

Harrison and Lauren, who are still together, watched on as host Maya Jama interviewed the couple about their time in the villa, and their journey to the final.

It was when the pair revealed that they had said 'I love you' to one another that the camera panned to Harrison and Lauren - and his reaction did not go down well with fans.

Toni and Cach revealed they had said 'I love you' to each other during the Love Island final. Picture: ITV

As the crowd applauded the couple's declaration of love, Harrison could be seen giving Lauren a doubtful look, while they both refused to clap for the couple.

Taking to social media, fans of the show were quick to call Harrison out for his "childish" behaviour.

One person wrote: "These clips of Harrison rolling his eyes during Toni’s interview especially after the I love you revelation is so jarring #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK."

Another posted: "THE CUT TO HARRISON AND LAUREN IS BRRRUUUTAAAL. Go home guys, no one cares about your Tiktok 😂 #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK."

Harrison and Lauren's reaction to Cach and Toni was caught on camera. Picture: ITV

A third wrote: "You see Harrison and Lauren’s faces drop when Toni admitted Cach said I love you and she told him she loved him too #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK."

Fans even called out Harrison for his reaction when Maya announced that Toni and Cach had won the show, commenting: "Btw did anyone peep Harrison’s face when Toni and Cach won? So childish 🙄#loveisland."