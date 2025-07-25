Love Island's Harrison and Lauren reveal they're moving in together despite fan backlash

Lauren and Harrison have hinted they may be moving in together. Picture: TikTok/@_laurenkwood/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Despite only knowing each other for a few weeks, Love Island's Lauren and Harrison look like they're taking their relationship to the next level.

Love Island star Harrison Solomon, 22, has hinted that he and Lauren Wood, 26, are moving in together after the pair left the villa last week.

While they still haven't made their relationship official just yet, it seems like the pair aren't slowing down their romance as Harrison suggested they were getting their first house together.

The couple shared a TikTok in which they detailed their life after Love Island, with Lauren and Harrison visiting Harrods where they joked about purchasing something for their new abode.

Harrison stunned viewers when he said: "This is us in Harrods, I was buying a Fenty table for our first house together. Yeah, crazy. We move in next week."

Harrison stated he was buying a table for the couple's first home. Picture: TikTok/@_laurenkwood

Fans were left shocked by his comments, with many asking if he was being serious.

One user wrote: "Are you actually moving in together or was he joking?"

Another said: "Moving in next week? Wow congrats!"

While a third added: "MOVE WHERE NEXT WEEK??"

However it seems like Harrison may be joking about their living situation, as he exclusively told Heart he wasn't sure if he would stay in the UK or move back to the USA where he was located before entering the villa.

Harrison Solomon's and Lauren Wood have hinted they could be moving in together. Picture: ITV

The star told Heart: "From May to up until the show I was living in Miami. I think obviously coming back from the show I’ve started to debate whether I’m going to go back there or not so that’s still in the woodwork a little bit.

"I don’t know whether I’m going back or not. But as it stands I think I’m staying in the UK, obviously we’re going to make a good go of it and I feel like being around family at this time is needed for sure. So I feel like not 100% yet but I’ll probably be staying in the UK for sure."

While their living situation may not be sorted just yet, it's clear that these two are keen to put the backlash surrounding their relationship behind them and move on with their lives.

Harrison and Lauren have talked about having a long distance relationship. Picture: ITV

Harrison has previously been called out for the way he handled his love triangle with Lauren and Toni Laites, but he isn't letting the social media comments get to him.

He told Heart: "I try to stay away from the comments section, I knew there was going to be a bit of backlash coming away from the show. I feel as long as Lauren and I know where we stand with each other, and like she said communication is key, we speak about how we’re feeling and things like that, I feel like the comments from outside are never going to get to me."

Harrison Solomon has spoken to Heart about the backlash he received. Picture: Heart

He continued: "But obviously worried about Lauren’s perception on things but I feel like she’s taken it well. We’ve had a little bit of backlash which I expected from my actions, but like I said I don’t really read the comments too much.

"I feel like people are always going to have things to say about your relationship however bad and however good you’ve acted so I always expected it, but I take it on the chin and we move forwards as a couple."

Watch Harrison speak about the backlash he received here

Love Island's Harrison on what his family really said about his villa antics 👀

Lauren feels a similar way, saying: "I have been obviously reading the comments and stuff but I do think, like I said to Harrison, at the end of the day day as long as we know where we’re at and as long as we’re happy, really it doesn’t matter.

"Because they’ve only seen an hour of our day of our journey so they don’t really know us as people, they’ve seen an hour clip and that hour’s not just based on us so I just think people have their opinions people are always going to have comments about us.

"So I just think as long as me and him are happy and we know where we’re at then it doesn’t really matter about the comments. Obviously it’s never nice to read but I think people are always going to have something to say whether they like you or not they’re going to have things to say and it’s just important that we communicate with each other."