Love Island's Harrison reveals real reason he hasn't asked Lauren to be his girlfriend

24 July 2025, 15:31

Harrison has spoken about his relationship with Lauren
Harrison has spoken about his relationship with Lauren. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Harrison and Lauren may have left the Love Island villa, however they are keen to make their relationship work.

Love Island's Harrison Solomon, 22, has revealed the one thing he is waiting to do before he asks Lauren Wood, 26, to be his girlfriend after fans questioned why they weren't in a relationship yet.

Speaking exclusively to Heart, the pair opened up about their blossoming romance and revealed whether they were planning to stay together or not.

Harrison confessed: "We’ve not really had the conversation about where we stand with each other, but I feel like it’s obvious we know both where our heads are at."

He added: "I think a big thing for me was wanting Lauren to meet my family first before I made any big decisions because I feel like getting my family’s approval is a big thing. So I feel like in the next few days Lauren’s going to meet my family and we’ll go from there."

Harrison Solomon's relationship with Lauren Wood has been on a rollercoaster journey
Harrison Solomon's relationship with Lauren Wood has been on a rollercoaster journey. Picture: ITV

Harrison continued: "Maybe the label will come very soon but like I said I wouldn’t have left the villa if I wasn’t serious about her. I feel like that showed everybody how serious I was about her, especially Lauren, so I’m sure the boyfriend and girlfriend label will come very soon."

The two also touched on the backlash Harrison has received following his actions in the villa, with both he and Lauren experiencing hate comments online.

She explained: "I have been obviously reading the comments and stuff but I do think, like I said to Harrison, at the end of the day day as long as we know where we’re at and as long as we’re happy, really it doesn’t matter.

"Because they’ve only seen an hour of our day of our journey so they don’t really know us as people, they’ve seen an hour clip and that hour’s not just based on us so I just think people have their opinions, people are always going to have comments about us."

Harrison and Lauren spoke to Heart about their relationship
Harrison and Lauren spoke to Heart about their relationship. Picture: ITV

Lauren continued: "So I just think as long as me and him are happy and we know where we’re at then it doesn’t really matter about the comments.

"Obviously it’s never nice to read but I think people are always going to have something to say whether they like you or not they’re going to have things to say and it’s just important that we communicate with each other."

Harrison also said: "I try to stay away from the comments section. I knew there was going to be a bit of backlash coming away from the show.

"I feel as long as Lauren and I know where we stand with each other, and like she said communication is key, we speak about how we’re feeling and things like that. I feel like the comments from outside are never going to get to me, but obviously worried about Lauren’s perception on things, but I feel like she’s taken it well.

Lauren and Harrison may become exclusive in the future
Lauren and Harrison may become exclusive in the future. Picture: ITV

He added: "We’ve had a little bit of backlash which I expected from my actions, but like I said I don’t really read the comments too much.

"I feel like people are always going to have things to say about your relationship however bad and however good you’ve acted so I always expected it, but I take it on the chin and we move forwards as a couple."

Lauren and Harrison are hopeful their relationship will last
Lauren and Harrison are hopeful their relationship will last. Picture: ITV

They've also discussed their tricky living situation, as Harrison is based in the USA whilst Lauren lives in the UK.

The 22-year-old revealed: "From May to up until the show I was living in Miami. I think obviously coming back from the show I’ve started to debate whether I’m going to go back there or not so that’s still in the woodwork a little bit.

"I don’t know whether I’m going back or not. But as it stands I think I’m staying in the UK, obviously we’re going to make a good go of it and I feel like being around family at this time is needed for sure. So I feel like not 100% yet but I’ll probably be staying in the UK for sure."

Harrison and Lauren have talked about having a long distance relationship
Harrison and Lauren have talked about having a long distance relationship. Picture: ITV

Harrison caused a stir whilst in the villa as his love triangle with Lauren and Toni Laites made for some very awkward television.

Ultimately Harrison chose to exit the show with Lauren, meaning Toni continued to explore her connection with Cach Mercer in the following episodes.

