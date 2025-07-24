Exclusive

Love Island's Harrison reveals his mum 'grilled' him over controversial behaviour

Love Island's Harrison reveals his mum 'grilled' him when he came out of the villa. Picture: Heart / ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island star Harrison Solomon has opened up on learning from the mistakes he made while in the villa.

Love Island's Harrison Solomon left the villa 24 hours after Lauren Wood, making the choice to be with the Casa Amor bombshell after going back-and-forth between her and Toni Laites.

Harrison's time in the Love Island villa was highly controversial, with his actions causing many viewers to call from his departure from the show - especially following his antics with Toni just a day after sleeping with Lauren.

Now, Harrison has opened up about what he's learnt from his time in the villa, and what he could have done to avoid hurting both Toni and Lauren's feelings.

He also revealed that his mum and sister have watched every single moment of his Love Island journey, and that his mum gave him a "grilling" after leaving the villa.

Love Island's Harrison Solomon left the villa 24 hours after Lauren Wood. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Heart, Harrison told us: "My mum and sister are big Love Island fans, they watched every episode to be honest and they saw everything."

"They were very proud of me and how I acted in there," he said, before adding: "Obviously got a little grilling from mum when I got back as well just about the way I’ve been in the villa, which is understandable as well."

Speaking about the lessons he is leaving the villa with, Harrison went on to explain: "I feel like obviously I had the 24 hours after Lauren left and I feel like I reflected on everything, not just on whether I wanted to leave the villa, how I’ve treated people in there.

"When I left I think you all saw how I took accountability for my actions, like I said I learnt a massive lesson in there, I think I learned that communication is key, even having awkward conversations about where your head’s at...there’s no handbook on how to act on a show like that and I think I just followed my heart."

Toni wasn't impressed with Harrison's behaviour. Picture: itv

While he believes he was "true to himself" during his time in the villa, he added that he would have "had those awkward conversations" with both of the girls he was getting to know in order for them to know where his "head is at".

"I feel like with me being indecisive and not telling people how I actually felt, I actually upset people’s feelings even more in the villa so I regret that massively," he added.

Since leaving the villa, Harrison and Lauren have found overnight fame and a social media platform they could have only dreamed of - so how is he dealing with the trolls?

"I try to stay away from the comments section," Harrison explains: "I knew there was going to be a bit of backlash coming away from the show, I feel as long as Lauren and I know where we stand with each other, and like she said communication is key, we speak about how we’re feeling and things like that, I feel like the comments from outside are never going to get to me."