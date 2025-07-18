Love Island's Harrison 'quits' show following controversy

Love Island's Harrison 'quits' show following controversy. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island's Harrison Solomon has reportedly left the villa following a dramatic few days.

Harrison Solomon, 22, has reportedly quit Love Island, leaving the villa on Thursday night.

The Miami-based star has been a focal character in recent drama, after asking Toni to couple up with him just a day after sleeping with Casa Amor bombshell Lauren.

Following Lauren's heartbreak, Harrison appeared to make a U-turn on his decision in Thursday night's episode, still showing interest in Lauren, despite Toni's outrage.

Now, it appears Harrison has left the series for good, deciding himself to say goodbye to the show.

Harrison left viewers outraged when he convinced Toni to couple up with him behind Lauren's back. Picture: itv

This report is from The Sun, who report that a source told them: "It's been a momentous few days for Harrison and ultimately he has decided to quit.

"Everyone was so shocked and people were crying and hugging him. He worked through everything with the ITV duty of care team and is making his way home to his family now."

Toni wasn't happy with Harrison during last night's episode. Picture: itv

This all comes after fans called for Harrison to be axed from the show following his shocking behaviour.

Women's Aid released a comment regarding the Love Island controversy this series, calling out some "manipulative" behaviour on the show.

Jessye Werner, communications manager at Women’s Aid, told The Tab: “In recent years, Love Island and other forms of reality TV have been repeatedly called out by viewers for allowing in contestants that had a history of abusive, coercive and manipulative behaviour in previous relationships. As a result, production companies have been more careful when it comes to selecting contestants and calling out toxic behaviours when we see them.

“Despite these positive steps, we still see unhealthy patterns of behaviour on these shows, showing just how steeped in misogyny and sexism our society still is. Women are often lied to, slut-shamed and manipulated, as well as laughed at behind their backs. Misogyny and sexism lay the foundation for the tolerance of abuse and violence – it reinforces a culture that excuses and trivialises violence against women and girls. More must be done to educate contestants on sexism and misogyny, and it is a great credit to viewers who take to social media, continuing to call out these behaviours as soon as they see them.”