Who is Harrison Solomon? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram revealed

17 June 2025, 20:30

Harrison Solomon is a Love Island season 12 contestant
Harrison Solomon is a Love Island season 12 contestant. Picture: Instagram/@hj_solomon/ITV

By Hope Wilson

How old is Harrison, where is he from, what is his job and does he have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about the Love Island star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon is set to make his mark on the show as he tries his best to find a connection in the villa.

He's joining the series alongside Conor Phillips, Harry Cooksley, Shakira Khan and Helena Ford as they try to find romance on the ITV2 programme.

As we watch his romantic life unfold on screen, many fans are keen to know more about Harrison's life away from the show.

Here is everything you need to know about Harrison including his age, where he's from, his job and Instagram.

Harrison Solomon is a bombshell on Love Island 2025
Harrison Solomon is a bombshell on Love Island 2025. Picture: Instagram/@hj_solomon

How old is Harrison?

Harrison is 22-years-old and despite his young age, he is keen to find love.

Speaking about his type, Harrison said: "I need someone who is fiery and got a bit of an attitude. I don’t want someone boring in the corner.

"I want someone who has got a bit of substance and voices their opinion. Confidence, being family oriented is a big one for me and someone who is ambitious, too."

Where is Harrison from?

Harrison is originally from Derby but now lives in Florida. When asked about embarking on a long distance relationship, the 22-year-old said: "I’ve done long distance before so it’s not really an issue for me.

"I don’t know if or when I’m going back to America. But that’s not an issue. If you like a person you’ll make it work."

Harrison Solomon lives in Florida
Harrison Solomon lives in Florida. Picture: Instagram/@hj_solomon

What is Harrison's job?

Harrison is a US college soccer player and student, and has certainly made his mark over in the States.

Speaking about dating American girls, Harrison said: "I do really like American girls. Their personality is slightly different, in general they’re more confident and go for what they want. But I like a challenge, I like a bit of the chase."

What is Harrison's Instagram?

Fans can following Harrison on Instagram @hj_solomon where he often shares pictures of his travels abroad and days out with family.

