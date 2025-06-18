Love Island fans 'already know' who has been dumped after spotting vital 'clue'

18 June 2025, 12:09

Love Island fans believe they know who Harrison picked out of Toni and Malisha
Love Island fans believe they know who Harrison picked out of Toni and Malisha. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Bombshell Harrison has to pick between Malisha and Toni, but viewers are sure they've worked out who's left the villa.

Love Island fans are convinced they know who has been dumped from the villa after the programme was left on a cliffhanger with bombshell Harrison having to choose between Toni and Malisha.

With one of the girls leaving the show following the latest recoupling, fans will have to wait until tonight's episode to see who Harrison picked to couple up with.

Despite these scenes airing later this evening, viewers appear to have worked out who has left the villa after spotting a very important clue.

Upon his entrance Harrison revealed he lives in Florida, meaning both he and Las Vegas resident Toni live in the same country, while Malisha stays in the UK.

Malish and Toni are at risk of being dumped from Love Island
Malish and Toni are at risk of being dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, fans aired their theories on who Harrison would pick, with many convinced he has coupled up with Toni as they would be in the U.S. together.

One user wrote: "The producers really sent Harrison in for Toni and you can't convince me otherwise."

Another added: "Yeah Malisha I'm sorry but you're going home. Toni and Harrison are basically neighbours."

While a third stated: "Lives in Miami? This is our guy for Toni #LoveIsland"

Harrison must pick who to couple up with
Harrison must pick who to couple up with. Picture: ITV

However this may not be the case as Harrison has previously opened up about the possibility of embarking on a long-distance relationship.

The 22-year-old said: "I’ve done long distance before so it’s not really an issue for me.

"I don’t know if or when I’m going back to America. But that’s not an issue. If you like a person you’ll make it work."

Harrison is on the hunt for romance on Love Island
Harrison is on the hunt for romance on Love Island. Picture: ITV

This comes after the Dejon-Meg-Malisha love triangle came to an end as Dejon decided to recouple with Meg despite their fiery arguments earlier this week.

Conor also decided to choose to be in a couple with newbie Emily, leaving Toni single and at risk of being dumped from the island.

The other couples are Shakira and Ben, Megan and Tommy, Alima and Remell, Helena and Harry, and Yasmin and Shea.

Dejon chose to couple up with Meg
Dejon chose to couple up with Meg. Picture: ITV

Tonight fans will get to see the relationships evolve as Harrison's presence in the villa is set to cause a stir amongst the loved up pairs.

