Love Island's Harry admits his mum didn't vote for him and Shakira to win final

7 August 2025, 14:04

Harry's mum Julia joked she 'disowned' him for his villa behaviour.
Harry's mum Julia joked she 'disowned' him for his villa behaviour. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island runner-up Harry Cooksley confessed his own family didn't even fight his corner during the nail-biting live final on Monday night.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's Harry has admitted that his mum didn't vote for him and Shakira to win the nail-biting live final on Monday night.

The flirty footballer, 30, came second with his Disney princess partner in the last episode of the hit show, with loved-up winners Toni and Cach taking the £50,000 prize money instead.

Despite winning over a handful of viewers at the last minute with their sweet rekindled relationship, it seems the controversial star and the northern beauty, 22, hadn't done enough to steal the series 12 crown from the American server and her man.

Since leaving the villa, the runner-up, who beat third-place couple Yasmin and Jamie, learned that not even his family phoned up to fight his corner in the explosive finale.

Harry's mum Julia visited the villa during Meet The Family week.
Harry's mum Julia visited the villa during Meet The Family week. Picture: ITV

Harry, who was coupled-up with ex Helena for most of the series, and his co-star Angel, who finished fourth with her boyfriend Ty, took part in a live chat in which he addressed the reason behind his mum Julia's snub.

He said: "Want to hear something funny? So I spoke to my mum last night and she said ‘oh you were the Bookies favourite so I put £10 on you to win.’

"But she didn’t even end up voting for me. She told me on the phone that she forgot to vote.

"She put a bet on me to win though, she said."

Harry and Shakira rekindled their relationship during the final weeks.
Harry and Shakira rekindled their relationship during the final weeks. Picture: ITV

Since shedding light on the hilarious family mishap, Harry has also shared his plans to move in with Shakira now the couple have left Mallorca.

When asked what was next for them, he told Love Island's Morning After podcast: "Who knows? We're taking it day by day at the minute. I think it's just been mad."

The athlete currently lives in Surrey as he plays for semi-professional football club Farnham FC, but explained his plans to move up north.

"I'm straight on Right Move, looking at barn conversions in Burnley," he confessed as he joked to Shakira: "What about you, babe? Moving in next door?"

The couple were quizzed on Love Island's Morning After podcast.
The couple were quizzed on Love Island's Morning After podcast. Picture: ITV

The pair were also quizzed on their fellow Islanders and what they really thought of the couples competing for the Love Island title this summer.

Podcast co-host Amy Hart questioned Shakira on her tense relationship with Dejon, who was recently branded "manipulative" and "a narcissist" by a family member.

She asked the marketing executive about the awkward dynamic between her, 'D' and his best friend Helena, who previously dated Harry, saying: "Do you feel like with Dejon, we felt sometimes he wanted his friends to go out with Meg's friends, so it was easier and you weren't dating across the aisle basically, so you could all sit together and be happy together."

To which Shakira nodded, as Amy clarified: "Shakira agrees."

Dejon and his girlfriend Meg failed to make the final after the duo were booted off in a dramatic twist during Sunday night's episode.

Before leaving the show, Harry confessed his true feelings for Shakira after their on-off romance left fans confused.

Following their emotional reunion in the villa, he told his almost-girlfriend: "I came in here and thought it would be a lot of fun.

"Finding you in a Villa in Mallorca was not on my bingo card this summer.

"I do regret taking too long to tell you how I felt.

"We both know this is more than surface level - I think it always has been for me."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Fans are hoping for a Love Island 2025 reunion

Everything we know about the Love Island 2025 reunion so far

Dejon's brother's sister has broken her silence

Dejon's brother's sister labels Love Island star a 'narcissist' as she breaks silence

Yasmin has announced Miaow Miaow's death

Love Island's Yasmin announces devastating death of cat Miaow Miaow after cancer battle

The Love Island stars have been busy since leaving the villa

Everything the Love Island 2025 stars have been up to since leaving the villa

Shakira and Toni have revealed how they feel about the other girls

Love Island's Toni and Shakira break silence on 'feud' with Meg and Helena

Some Love Island couples have found romance

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Trending on Heart

Fans questioned why Joe's son Harry wasn't present.

Stacey Solomon 'mum-shamed' for not taking stepson Harry on lavish family holiday

Nick Jonas has revealed the cute tradition he is keeping up

Nick Jonas reveals the sweet family tradition he's carrying on for daughter Malti

Kelsey's son Phoenix was 'born sleeping' earlier this year.

Kelsey Parker breaks silence on heartbreaking baby loss and reveals how she told her children
New research has revealed the surnames which could mean a family connection to one of the Royal Families around the world

35 surnames which mean you could be related to royalty

Royals

Myleene Klass posted a defiant statement on social media.

Myleene Klass reveals 'proof' her ex-husband 'cheated with celeb' as she vows to speak up

Mariah Carey has revealed she embarrassed her son online

Mariah Carey reveals hilarious moment she embarrassed her kids online

Love Island's Megan and Conor and carrying on their romance outside of the villa

Are Love Island's Megan and Conor still together?

Big Brother is returning this Autumn

Big Brother 2025 start date, cast, channel and time revealed

Big Brother

Love Island winners Toni and Cach in the villa

Love Island 2025 winners Toni and Cach reveal plans for £50k prize money

Dejon has responded to the social media outrage regarding his behaviour

Love Island's Dejon breaks silence on social media 'hate' after controversial villa stint

Love Island fans spot Harrison's 'childish' behaviour at the final

Love Island star Harrison's 'childish' reaction to Toni and Cach caught on camera

Fans believe Helena snubbed Yasmin at the Love Island final

Love Island's Helena caught 'snubbing' Yasmin and ‘ignoring’ her during live final

Who is Love Island's Meg Moore?

Who is Love Island's Meg Moore? Age, job and TV show history revealed

Love Island's Dejon and Meg are hoping to prove everyone wrong with their relationship

Are Love Island's Meg and Dejon still together?

Princess Diana wearing a metallic silver dress with plunging neckling

Princess Diana's favourite breakfast is now a viral food trend

Royals

Calvin Harris is one of the most famous DJ's of the 21st century.

Calvin Harris facts: Producer's age, height, wife, net worth and career explained