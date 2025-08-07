Love Island's Harry admits his mum didn't vote for him and Shakira to win final

Harry's mum Julia joked she 'disowned' him for his villa behaviour. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island runner-up Harry Cooksley confessed his own family didn't even fight his corner during the nail-biting live final on Monday night.

Love Island's Harry has admitted that his mum didn't vote for him and Shakira to win the nail-biting live final on Monday night.

The flirty footballer, 30, came second with his Disney princess partner in the last episode of the hit show, with loved-up winners Toni and Cach taking the £50,000 prize money instead.

Despite winning over a handful of viewers at the last minute with their sweet rekindled relationship, it seems the controversial star and the northern beauty, 22, hadn't done enough to steal the series 12 crown from the American server and her man.

Since leaving the villa, the runner-up, who beat third-place couple Yasmin and Jamie, learned that not even his family phoned up to fight his corner in the explosive finale.

Harry's mum Julia visited the villa during Meet The Family week. Picture: ITV

Harry, who was coupled-up with ex Helena for most of the series, and his co-star Angel, who finished fourth with her boyfriend Ty, took part in a live chat in which he addressed the reason behind his mum Julia's snub.

He said: "Want to hear something funny? So I spoke to my mum last night and she said ‘oh you were the Bookies favourite so I put £10 on you to win.’

"But she didn’t even end up voting for me. She told me on the phone that she forgot to vote.

"She put a bet on me to win though, she said."

Harry and Shakira rekindled their relationship during the final weeks. Picture: ITV

Since shedding light on the hilarious family mishap, Harry has also shared his plans to move in with Shakira now the couple have left Mallorca.

When asked what was next for them, he told Love Island's Morning After podcast: "Who knows? We're taking it day by day at the minute. I think it's just been mad."

The athlete currently lives in Surrey as he plays for semi-professional football club Farnham FC, but explained his plans to move up north.

"I'm straight on Right Move, looking at barn conversions in Burnley," he confessed as he joked to Shakira: "What about you, babe? Moving in next door?"

The couple were quizzed on Love Island's Morning After podcast. Picture: ITV

The pair were also quizzed on their fellow Islanders and what they really thought of the couples competing for the Love Island title this summer.

Podcast co-host Amy Hart questioned Shakira on her tense relationship with Dejon, who was recently branded "manipulative" and "a narcissist" by a family member.

She asked the marketing executive about the awkward dynamic between her, 'D' and his best friend Helena, who previously dated Harry, saying: "Do you feel like with Dejon, we felt sometimes he wanted his friends to go out with Meg's friends, so it was easier and you weren't dating across the aisle basically, so you could all sit together and be happy together."

To which Shakira nodded, as Amy clarified: "Shakira agrees."

Dejon and his girlfriend Meg failed to make the final after the duo were booted off in a dramatic twist during Sunday night's episode.

Before leaving the show, Harry confessed his true feelings for Shakira after their on-off romance left fans confused.

Following their emotional reunion in the villa, he told his almost-girlfriend: "I came in here and thought it would be a lot of fun.

"Finding you in a Villa in Mallorca was not on my bingo card this summer.

"I do regret taking too long to tell you how I felt.

"We both know this is more than surface level - I think it always has been for me."