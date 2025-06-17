Who is Harry Cooksley? Love Island star's age, football career, Instagram and hair transplant revealed

Harry Cooksley is part of the Love Island season 12 cast. Picture: Instagram/@harrycooksley8/ITV

By Hope Wilson

How old is Harry, where is he from, what football team does he play for, has he had a hair transplant and what is his Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about the Love Island star.

Love Island's Harry Cooksley has certainly caused a stir on the show and now us eager viewers are wanting to know more about his life away from the villa.

After finding connections with both Helena Ford and Shakira Khan, Harry has found himself in a bit of a pickle as he embarks on a love square involving the two girls and Shakira's partner Ben Holbrough.

As his journey in the villa continues, it's time to get to know Harry as his love life is shown on screen.

Here is everything you need to know about Harry including his age, job, where he's from, Instagram and whether he's had a hair transplant.

Harry Cooksley has joined the cast of Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

How old is Harry?

Harry is 30-years-old and the oldest contestant on the show as he continues the search to find 'the one' on Love Island.

Speaking about his biggest green flag in someone, Harry said: "For me it's someone that's passionate about what they do.

"They have their own life before I meet them because I'm extremely busy and I haven't prioritised dating for the last year. Someone, that's ambitious and enjoys what they do."

Where is Harry from?

The Love Island favourite is from Surrey and has played for various teams in the county.

When asked about his icks, Harry revealed: "The biggest ick I think it's pretty generic but just kind of personal hygiene.

"My toenails are not very nice, I've got footballers feet, but I love nice nails and toenails on it on a girl."

Harry Cooksley is looking for romance on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@harrycooksley8

Harry's football career

As well as being a gold trader and model, Harry is also a semi-professional footballer player, currently part of the Farnham Town squad.

Speaking prior to entering the villa, Harry opened up about his nickname 'Surrey Zidane', saying: "I didn’t call myself that, but I think it was the Farnham supporters that came up with that.

"I definitely roll with it and do introduce myself as the Surrey Zidane sometimes."

Harry Cooksley is a semi-professional football player. Picture: Instagram/@harrycooksley8

Has Harry had a hair transplant?

At the age of 24 Harry had a hair transplant in Turkey and documented his journey on YouTube. The footballer said he was "delighted" with the results and enjoyed the "pain free" process.

What is Harry's Instagram?

Fans can follow Harry on Instagram @harrycooksley8 where he often shares images of his footballing career as well as his days out with friends.