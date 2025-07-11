Love Island's Harry Cooksley looks totally different in resurfaced football videos

11 July 2025, 13:02

The serial flirt has been through a dramatic transformation.
The serial flirt has been through a dramatic transformation. Picture: ITV/TikTok

By Claire Blackmore

Controversial Love Island star Harry Cooksley looks almost unrecognisable in the unearthed clips shared by his football club on TikTok.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star Harry Cooksley has caused a stir in the villa with his flirtatious behaviour, on-off romance with Helena and 'diabolical' lies, but it's his appearance that is still sparking conversation online.

Fans were in disbelief to see old footage of the semi-professional footballer, 30, on TikTok, which highlighted just how much his look had changed in recent years.

Before he shot to fame on this year's explosive show, it was revealed that the sportsman had undergone a hair transplant in Istanbul, Turkey, much like his fellow Islander Ben Holbrough.

But ITV viewers were left shocked to discover throwback clips of the controversial reality star looking almost unrecognisable on his football club Farnham Town FC's TikTok page.

The Surrey-based club posted a string of videos that showed Harry joking around on the pitch and in the locker room to celebrate his Love Island journey so far.

But followers were left gobsmacked by his look and couldn't help but share their shock as they tried to work out exactly what had changed about his face since the recordings were filmed.

"Harry’s glow up is mad," wrote one shocked TikTok user.

"He’s had jaw filler and def a few more things since this," a second speculated.

"Harry looks like he drives an SUV, is married with 3 kids under 5 😂," joked a third.

While a fourth added: "🤍 The glow up😬🔥."

Harry has been at the centre of more drama this week following the boys' tense return from Casa Amor.

His ex-girlfriend Emma entered the show as a bombshell last Sunday night and made it her business to call out his behaviour.

But it wasn't just his former partner who was left unimpressed by his moves away from the main villa as Maya Jama stepped in to challenge his actions, too.

During a dramatic recouping, in which Harry and Helena chose to get back together, the ITV host slammed the pair for sniggering at his unfavourable antics.

Fans speculated over what had changed about his appearance.
Fans speculated over what had changed about his appearance. Picture: ITV

After revealing that Harry had kissed ring girl Rheo, which didn't seem to faze Helena, Maya snapped: "I don’t know, I probably wouldn’t find that funny if I was in a couple with someone like that."

Fans weren't impressed either, with one raging online: "Helena’s behaviour is absolutely wild to me.

"I genuinely cannot fathom what thoughts her brain cells are batting between each other.

"She hears Maya Jama call her out which is like the first time ever and STILL it isn’t clicking??? I’m so unbelievably confused."

