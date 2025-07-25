Love Island’s Harry’s eye-watering football earnings explained as club reveals wages

Farnham FC has revealed Harry's salary. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

The semi-professional footballer earns a pretty penny from Farnham Town FC, according to a video shared by the non-league club on TikTok.

Love Island's Harry Cooksley has made it his business to act as the villa's biggest flirt in this year's explosive series, but outside the show he's a semi-professional footballer.

The serial heartbreaker, whose on-off relationship with Helena is set to implode during Friday night's episode, plays for Farnham FC and earns a staggering salary from flexing his ball skills as a midfielder.

Despite also working as a gold trader and model, the 30-year-old athlete's wages have left fans gobsmacked considering the Surrey-based club is not even in a professional league.

The details about his pay slip were exposed after social media execs behind Farnham FC's account decided to reveal Harry's hefty earnings on TikTok.

They posted a video titled: "How much are non-league footballers PAID!?" which caught a conversation on camera between the team manager Paul Johnson and an unnamed interviewer.

He asked the coach: "How good is it to have player like that in midfield that can come up with moments?"

To which Paul replied: "Yeah, you know, that's why we bought him in at the start of the season and that's where the £7,000 a week goes... on Cooksley!"

The pair laughed as they joked about where the football team's money was disappearing to, hinting that Harry was the sole beneficiary of the club cash.

Paul added: "You know, the others play for nothing so the ones who are judging the budget, there, that's where it is, that's what you pay for."

In reality, it's thought that Farnham FC's designated budget would actually be split between all the players in the team.

However if this figure were true, it would mean that Harry would rake in around £28,000 a month, or £364,000 a year if he was paid weekly.

Love Island fans have branded Harry a game player. Picture: ITV

Fans were left open-mouthed by the figure, with the knowledge that Harry doesn't play in the Premier League, Championship, League One, or League Two, although he has been a vital part of two Championship wins.

"28k a month for playing non league is mad," wrote one TikTok follower.

Another questioned: "7k a week? HOWWWW."

"Bargain," joked Farnham FC in response to the shock comments.

While one fan didn't believe the claim, adding: "Not having it! Isn't that why they laugh?!"