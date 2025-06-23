Love Island's Harry breaks down in tears in emotional first look

Love Island's Harry breaks down in tears. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Harry Cooksley appears to be showing some remorse for the way he treated Helena Ford in an emotional first look clip from Monday night's show.

Love Island's Harry Cooksley can be seen breaking down in tears during a conversation with villa best friend Dejon in a shocking turn -of-events set to play out on Monday night's episode (June 23).

The clip was shown on Sunday night's Love Island Aftersun, hosted by Maya Jama, and showed Harry and Dejon sat around the firepit as the controversial character started to show regret for the way he has acted in the villa, especially regarding his previous love-interest Helena Ford.

Dejon can be heard saying to Harry: "If I could have it my way, you and Helena would be together, like you two get along. There's a connection between you two. What matters is what you want."

Starting to become emotional, he tells Dejon: "She can't be around me. It's just weird, man. It'll never be the same now, after the way I've acted. Do you know what I mean?"

Harry Cooksley appears to be showing some remorse. Picture: ITV

This comes after Helena ended her romance with Harry after finding out, during a villa game, that he had kissed Yasmin in the hideaway. He had previously told her that nothing had happened during their private chat.

After he shared the truth, Helena told him that they were "done," a decision he previously seemed content with, which has lead many fans to question why he appears to have taken a U-turn.

At the time, Helena said: "I'm so done, all he's done is embarrass me," while he argued: "We both said we were open to exploring new connections."

She hit back at him: "Not for taking someone to the Hideaway, necking them three times and then saying ‘I should have picked you.' It's the same sh*t, every f**ing time... I hope it does go somewhere, hope it was worth it for you."

After trying to smooth things over with Helena, in a bid to remain friends in the villa, Harry started to pursue Shakira again, following her 'split' from Ben. Harry and Shakira were previously pursuing each other, but it quickly ended after she kissed Blu and Harry took Helena to the hideaway.

While Helena appears to be moving on with bombshell Harrison, she does seem to still be holding a grudge against Harry, taking any opportunity to hit out at him in front of the rest of the villa.

While the context of Harry's emotions isn't clear, we do know that on Sunday night the girls were forced to choose who they wanted to recouple with, a tough choice with so many romances ending and on the rocks.

Love Island continues tonight on ITV1 at 9pm.