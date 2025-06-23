Love Island's Harry breaks down in tears in emotional first look

23 June 2025, 12:15

Love Island's Harry breaks down in tears
Love Island's Harry breaks down in tears. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Harry Cooksley appears to be showing some remorse for the way he treated Helena Ford in an emotional first look clip from Monday night's show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's Harry Cooksley can be seen breaking down in tears during a conversation with villa best friend Dejon in a shocking turn -of-events set to play out on Monday night's episode (June 23).

The clip was shown on Sunday night's Love Island Aftersun, hosted by Maya Jama, and showed Harry and Dejon sat around the firepit as the controversial character started to show regret for the way he has acted in the villa, especially regarding his previous love-interest Helena Ford.

Dejon can be heard saying to Harry: "If I could have it my way, you and Helena would be together, like you two get along. There's a connection between you two. What matters is what you want."

Starting to become emotional, he tells Dejon: "She can't be around me. It's just weird, man. It'll never be the same now, after the way I've acted. Do you know what I mean?"

Harry Cooksley appears to be showing some remorse
Harry Cooksley appears to be showing some remorse. Picture: ITV

This comes after Helena ended her romance with Harry after finding out, during a villa game, that he had kissed Yasmin in the hideaway. He had previously told her that nothing had happened during their private chat.

After he shared the truth, Helena told him that they were "done," a decision he previously seemed content with, which has lead many fans to question why he appears to have taken a U-turn.

At the time, Helena said: "I'm so done, all he's done is embarrass me," while he argued: "We both said we were open to exploring new connections."

She hit back at him: "Not for taking someone to the Hideaway, necking them three times and then saying ‘I should have picked you.' It's the same sh*t, every f**ing time... I hope it does go somewhere, hope it was worth it for you."

After trying to smooth things over with Helena, in a bid to remain friends in the villa, Harry started to pursue Shakira again, following her 'split' from Ben. Harry and Shakira were previously pursuing each other, but it quickly ended after she kissed Blu and Harry took Helena to the hideaway.

While Helena appears to be moving on with bombshell Harrison, she does seem to still be holding a grudge against Harry, taking any opportunity to hit out at him in front of the rest of the villa.

While the context of Harry's emotions isn't clear, we do know that on Sunday night the girls were forced to choose who they wanted to recouple with, a tough choice with so many romances ending and on the rocks.

Love Island continues tonight on ITV1 at 9pm.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

More than three decades after its 1990 release, Pretty Woman remains one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic comedies.

Pretty Woman outtakes shows new side of Julia Roberts and Richard Gere's relationship

Britney Spears once come remarkably close to landing the lead role in the smash-hit film, The Notebook.

Britney Spears' forgotten audition for The Notebook: Producers were "blown away"

Love Island USA is currently airing

Where to watch Love Island USA season 7 in the UK

The level of Noel's spirituality came as a bit of a surprise

6 most bizarre moments from Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure

Love Island USA couple Chelley and Ace met prior to the show

Love Island USA's Chelley and Ace's relationship outside the villa revealed

Love Island fans have been obsessed with Yasmin's posture

Love Island's Yasmin's posture explained after fans 'work out' reason for sitting straight

Trending on Heart

Kelsey Parker and Will Lindsay have announced the loss of their baby

Kelsey Parker announces tragic loss of third child who was 'born sleeping'

Heart Live in Ibiza

Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots: Watch Jax Jones' exclusive set, a surprise proposal and bonus Wayne Rooney!
Everything you need to know about the longest day of the year for 2024

Summer Solstice 2025: Date, time and meaning of longest day of the year

News

Noel Edmonds and his wife Liz have set up River Haven in New Zealand

Inside Noel Edmonds' life in New Zealand with wife Liz at River Haven

Guidance says a workplace's temperature must be "reasonable".

This is the legal heat limit to work in UK

Lifestyle

Kim's heartbroken family have hit back at Aggie.

Kim Woodburn’s family 'slam' Aggie MacKenzie for 'hurtful' remarks following her death

What happens between Yasmin and Harry in the hideaway?

Love Island first look: Harry and Yasmin sneak off to hideaway

Lee Ryan has announced his wife is pregnant

Blue's Lee Ryan announces he's expecting his sixth child in sweet video

When will this UK heatwave will end?

How long is the heatwave going to last?

Weather

Love Island contestants Harry and Ben have had hair transplants

Love Island's Ben and Harry's dramatic hair transplants revealed in unrecognisable pictures
The couple wanted to emigrate and give back to their local community.

Why Noel Edmonds quit TV and left the UK

Who is Noel Edmonds' wife Liz?

Who is Noel Edmonds' wife Liz? Age, job, how they met and marriage explained

Noel Edmonds made his millions in TV and radio.

Noel Edmonds' net worth revealed as TV star unveils new life in New Zealand

Megan Clarke appears on Love Island season 12

Who is Love Island's Megan Clarke? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Shakira is looking for romance on Love Island

Who is Shakira Khan? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram explained

Helena Ford is appearing on Love Island season 12

Who is Helena Ford? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram explained