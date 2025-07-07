Love Island fans brand Harry 'diabolical' for lying about meaning of 'E' tattoo

7 July 2025, 13:39

Harry Cooksley lied about the meaning of the 'E' tattoo on his left wrist
Picture: itv
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As Harry Cooksley's ex Emma Munro enters Casa Amor, we find out his 'E' tattoo was for her - but a month ago he told Love Island that it was in memory of his late grandma.

Love Island viewers have been left in disbelief after discovering that Harry Cooksley, 30, lied about the meaning of the 'E' tattoo on his left wrist.

The footballer, who is coupled up with Helena after things with Shakira turned sour, was left speechless during Sunday night's episode (July 6) when his ex-girlfriend of three years, Emma Monroe, entered the villa as one of the Casa Amor bombshells.

As she joined the others on the balcony to say hello for the first time - with the girls watching on with shock - he spotted his ex and quickly mentioned it to the boys before putting his head in his hands.

In the moment Dejon finds out, he holds up Harry's wrist to show the tattoo, asking: "This one?" Harry points to his 'E' tattoo and says: "Yeah, this one," confirming that the large initial on his left wrist is indeed a marking of his time with Emma.

In the audio description video, Harry says the 'E' tattoo on his wrist is for his late grandmother
Picture: itv

While many fans watched on as Helena, Meg, Yasmin, Billykiss, Toni, Shakira and Emily freaked out over the arrival of the highly-anticipated Casa Amor, other viewers did a deep dive on Harry's tattoo - and you won't believe what they found.

Harry revealed that the tattoo was actually for his ex-girlfriend, Emma, who is in the Casa Amor villa
Picture: itv

In a video clip posted on the Love Island YouTube channel a month ago, Harry does the voice over for an audio description of his appearance (made for those with visual impairments).

Describing his appearance, he says: "I have one tattoo, on my left wrist and it is the letter 'E'. The letter 'E' is for my grandma who sadly passed away a couple of years ago."

That's right. Harry's 'E' tattoo which he claims is a tribute to his late grandmother is in fact an inking from his time with ex Emma.

After discovering this shocking footage, Love Island viewers took to social media to share their shock at his lie. One person write on X: "Harry claimed his tattoo was in commemoration of his 'nan' who passed away never have I seen this man tell the truth."

Another posted: "Harry lying about his tattoo being his dead nan's initial but it's actually his ex who's coming in...I can't look at him the same," while a third wrote: "Harry saying the E tattoo in his intro for the show in the first episode was for his granny and now it’s for his ex… help."

