Love Island exes Harry and Emma 'rekindle' romance in exclusive clip

14 July 2025, 12:17

Love Island exes Harry and Emma appear to be 'rekindling' their romance
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Harry and Emma's latest flirty interaction has left Love Island viewers convinced they will get back together.

Love Island exes Harry and Emma appear to be 'rekindling' their romance, as an exclusive clip from tonight's episode (Monday, July 14) shows the pair flirting while sat around the firepit.

The clip was revealed during Sunday night's episode of Love Island: Aftersun, hosted by Maya Jama, where they aired to moment around the firepit for the first time, leaving the audience in the studio and viewers at home shocked.

In the clip, Emma and Harry are sat together when the Casa Amor bombshell says: "I don't think anyone has any, like, gauge on how deep our relationship actually was."

She goes on: "I don't want to upset the girls. If they, either of them saw us talking like this, it's like, it's not nice, is it? We're so comfortable." Harry, smirking, replied: "Mmmm. Dangerously."

Harry and Emma could be seen laughing and reminiscing around the firepit
Meanwhile, an angry Helena watches on from the other side of the villa, asking one of her co-stars: "Are they laughing or is it a serious chat?"

When she's told that Emma is laughing, Helena declares: "I'm not f***ing having this," before adding: "He walked straight past me to get her. He could have just said, you know?"

Meanwhile, back at the firepit, things get a bit confusing between Emma and Harry as they start discussing how he used to like the smell of her armpits.

"You want a sniff?" Emma asks as she holds her armpits up: "I know you like the smell of this." Obviously flirting, Harry replies: "That's took everything not to sniff your armpit there. That took all of me."

When Emma and Harry first reunited in Casa Amor (after splitting in February) the bombshell had some harsh words for her ex about the way he had been treating the girls in the villa.

During their first chat, she called Harry and Helena 'snakes' for the way they had been acting, calling his actions "disgraceful", and standing firm on the fact that she was not on the show to get him back.

Later in Casa Amor, the pair had another trip down memory lane when they started discussing what went wrong in their relationship. During the conversation, Emma reveals that she dumped Harry after he brought girls back to their home.

The conversation ended with Emma stating: "We make the choice not to be together because we know that you can't give me what I need. And that's why, it's not because we don't love each other, we have to be strong enough to stand on that decision."

Helena appeared annoyed as she watched Emma and Harry laughing at the firepit
While Harry remained single and returned to Helena after Casa Amor, Emma returned to the main villa with Conor, who she built a connection with in the other villa.

But with it looking like things are done with Conor (who has since shown an interest in Shakira) could she be looking to rekindle things with Harry?

