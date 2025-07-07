What happened between Love Island's Harry and Emma? Real reason for their split revealed

Harry Cooksley and Emma Munro are exes. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Why did Harry and Emma split? Here is everything the Love Island star's have said about their break-up.

Love Island's Casa Amor bombshell Emma Munro brought the drama as it was revealed she is the ex-girlfriend of controversial star Harry Cooksley.

The newbie didn't hold back when she told her former beau how she felt about his and Helena Ford's relationship after the pair went behind Shakira Khan's back. Viewers were left impressed by her no-nonsense attitude as she continued to explore her connection with the other boys on the show.

But now as Emma gets to know some of the other Islanders, fans are keen to know what really went on between Emma and Harry and why they called it quits after so many years of dating.

Here us everything we know about Harry and Emma's relationship including the real reason they split up.

Emma Munro and Harry Cooksley were reunited on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Why did Harry and Emma split?

Love Island stars Harry and Emma were in a relationship for three to fours years (depending which person you ask), however it wasn't all plain sailing in their partnership as Harry has admitted being unfaithful.

Speaking to Helena about cheating on Emma, the 30 year-old said: "Yeah, a week in. Then we were together for almost three years after that."

Despite the difficult start to their relationship, Harry made a declaration of love to his girlfriend by getting the letter 'E' tattooed on his wrist.

Harry Cooksley has a tattoo dedicated to Emma Munro. Picture: ITV

Giving her side of the story, Emma said: "Harry and I had been together for four years but unfortunately we broke up because he was misbehaving."

So far the former couple are yet to discuss their relationship, however viewers will be tuned in to see the fallout from their break-up.

Harry Cooksley and Emma Munro shared a hug on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Earlier this week viewers saw Emma join the show alongside fellow Casa Amor girls Lucy Quinn, Yasmin Broom, Rheo Parnell, Lauren Wood and Andrada Pop.

While the Casa Amor boys Cach Mirjah Mercer, Boris Vidovic, Chris Middleton, Jamie Rhodes, Martin Enitan and Ty Isherwood joined the main villa.

Fans will have to wait to see whether the current Islanders choose to recouple or stick with their current partner.