Love Island's Harry and Helena 'split' in explosive scenes

24 July 2025, 15:31

Love Island's Harry and Helena 'split' in explosive scenes
Love Island's Harry and Helena 'split' in explosive scenes. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island's second exclusive couple, Helena and Harry, are reportedly over after a huge row in the villa over his connection with Shakira.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island viewers are set to be shocked in upcoming scenes as Harry and Helena reportedly split following an explosive row.

According to reports, the couple - who only went exclusive a matter of days ago - will find themselves in a heated argument about Shakira, who has recently revealed remaining feelings for Harry.

Shakira ended her romance with Conor on Wednesday night's episode, citing their lack of spark and her issues with Harry and Helena for calling things off.

Now, a source from the show said that Harry will admit to Helena that he still has feelings for Shakira, after she comes clean to him about the reason for her split from Conor in Thursday night's episode.

Helena is said to be gutted when Harry confesses to still have feelings for Shakira
Helena is said to be gutted when Harry confesses to still have feelings for Shakira. Picture: itv

This is according to The Sun, who were told by a source that the Shakira, Helena and Harry love triangle is "very much back."

The source told the publication: "In the bust-up, Harry admitted he still had feelings for Shakira. He said he didn’t plan to act on it but Helena was gutted and furious and told him she was done."

They added: “It all happened the day after Shakira dumped Conor and Megan and Blu arrived.”

Shakira will come clean with Harry about her feelings
Shakira will come clean with Harry about her feelings. Picture: itv

Details shared in the first look for Thursday night's episode of Love Island reveals that Shakira will come clean with Harry about her feelings.

During the episode, Harry finds Shakira in the dressing room where he asks her what is going on: "I can read between the lines a little bit, but I don't really know exactly what you're thinking.”

Speaking of their former connection, Shakira replies: “I still felt very strongly towards you… I just don’t think that I really dealt with the situation how I should have dealt with it and maybe haven’t processed things properly, and you and Helena being exclusive may have resurfaced things.”

Harry continues: “It doesn't help when I come and see if you're okay?” To which she replies: “It doesn’t help in the slightest."

He assures Shakira: “I know it looks like I've moved on very quickly but I don't want you to ever think that it was one sided, you’ll probably disagree, but I felt it and like I say I haven't processed it and have tried to just get on with things.”

This comes just an episode after Harry told Shakira he wanted to see her outside of the villa when the series comes to an end.

Harry told Shakira on the steps in the villa: "I like talking to you… we haven't talked to each other for ages."

"I really think it's a good idea if we hang out on the outside," he continued.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Grafties are back on Love Island

All the Love Island Grafties clips revealed as videos cause carnage in the villa

Harrison has spoken about his relationship with Lauren

Love Island's Harrison reveals real reason he hasn't asked Lauren to be his girlfriend

Yasmin and Blu are exploring their connection

Love Island first look sees Yasmin and Blu flirt while Jamie watches on

Love Island's Harrison reveals his mum 'grilled' him when he came out of the villa

Love Island's Harrison reveals his mum 'grilled' him over controversial behaviour

Tom Holland stunned the world with an unforgettable appearance on the American TV show Lip Sync Battle

When Tom Holland’s 'Umbrella' performance shocked everyone – including Zendaya

Harrison has said that Conor and Megan could recouple

Love Island's Harrison says Conor will get back with Megan following her shock return

Trending on Heart

Together, they performed Changes, a reimagined version of the 1972 Black Sabbath ballad that the father-daughter duo had turned into a surprise UK No. 1 just months earlier.

When Ozzy Osbourne and daughter Kelly sang stunning duet at Buckingham Palace

Hulk Hogan has died

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies, aged 71

Liam Neeson has spoken about his relationship with Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson reveals his favourite thing about Pamela Anderson

Watch the moment Vanessa Kirby reacts to her forgotten McFly music video cameo

Watch the moment Vanessa Kirby reacts to her forgotten McFly music video cameo

Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76, just weeks after a powerful final farewell performance in his home city of Birmingham.

Ozzy Osbourne's last performance weeks before his death is heartbreaking

Shakira and Harry chat tonight on Love Island

Love Island first look sees sparks fly between Shakira and Harry as Conor watches on

Ozzy Osbourne has passed away

Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76 following health battle

Beyoncé turned a young girl’s final wish into something unforgettable when she sang to 12-year-old Taylon Davis

When Beyoncé serenaded terminally ill fan with emotional rendition of 'Survivor'

Are Love Island's Andrada and Ben still dating?

Are Love Island's Andrada and Ben still together?

Leigh-Anne has opened up about motherhood

Leigh-Anne reveals her twin daughters could follow her footsteps into music

Tommy and Lucy were dumped by Shakira and Ty in a shock twist.

Are Love Island's Tommy and Lucy still together?

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Filming for the sequel has already begun in New York.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Cast, storyline and release date revealed

Prince George birthday portraits through the years

All Prince George's birthday portraits through the years

Some contestants will be leaving Love Island

Love Island first look teases who will be dumped from the villa

Heart presenter Vicky suffers with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder.

Vicky Pattison felt 'gaslit by doctors' amid 'debilitating' PMDD struggle