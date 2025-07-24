Love Island's Harry and Helena 'split' in explosive scenes

By Alice Dear

Love Island's second exclusive couple, Helena and Harry, are reportedly over after a huge row in the villa over his connection with Shakira.

Love Island viewers are set to be shocked in upcoming scenes as Harry and Helena reportedly split following an explosive row.

According to reports, the couple - who only went exclusive a matter of days ago - will find themselves in a heated argument about Shakira, who has recently revealed remaining feelings for Harry.

Shakira ended her romance with Conor on Wednesday night's episode, citing their lack of spark and her issues with Harry and Helena for calling things off.

Now, a source from the show said that Harry will admit to Helena that he still has feelings for Shakira, after she comes clean to him about the reason for her split from Conor in Thursday night's episode.

This is according to The Sun, who were told by a source that the Shakira, Helena and Harry love triangle is "very much back."

The source told the publication: "In the bust-up, Harry admitted he still had feelings for Shakira. He said he didn’t plan to act on it but Helena was gutted and furious and told him she was done."

They added: “It all happened the day after Shakira dumped Conor and Megan and Blu arrived.”

Details shared in the first look for Thursday night's episode of Love Island reveals that Shakira will come clean with Harry about her feelings.

During the episode, Harry finds Shakira in the dressing room where he asks her what is going on: "I can read between the lines a little bit, but I don't really know exactly what you're thinking.”

Speaking of their former connection, Shakira replies: “I still felt very strongly towards you… I just don’t think that I really dealt with the situation how I should have dealt with it and maybe haven’t processed things properly, and you and Helena being exclusive may have resurfaced things.”

Harry continues: “It doesn't help when I come and see if you're okay?” To which she replies: “It doesn’t help in the slightest."

He assures Shakira: “I know it looks like I've moved on very quickly but I don't want you to ever think that it was one sided, you’ll probably disagree, but I felt it and like I say I haven't processed it and have tried to just get on with things.”

This comes just an episode after Harry told Shakira he wanted to see her outside of the villa when the series comes to an end.

Harry told Shakira on the steps in the villa: "I like talking to you… we haven't talked to each other for ages."

"I really think it's a good idea if we hang out on the outside," he continued.