Has Love Island's Luca Bish left All Stars?

5 February 2025, 10:55

Luca Bish stormed out of the villa after a clash with Grace Jackson
Luca Bish stormed out of the villa after a clash with Grace Jackson. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Luca Bish finds himself in the middle of a love triangle with Grace Jackson and Samie Elishi but has it all proved too much and he's quit? Here's what we know.

Love Island All Stars 2025 turned up the heat notch with the latest drop of bombshells which included season 7's Chuggs and season 9's Samie Elishi, something that has proved a problem for original contestant Luca Bish.

Despite being in a couple with Grace Jackson for a few weeks now, it's become instantly clear he has a connection with the brunette from London and it all came to blows after a particular game of Spin The Bottle causing him to storm out of the villa.

So has Luca left Love Island All Stars for good? Or did he just need a moment to calm down? Without his close friends Scott Thomas and Ron Hall there to help support him, fans have been left concerned about his future on the ITV2 show.

Here's everything we know about Luca Bish leaving the Love Island All Stars villa:

Luca Bish chose to kiss Samie Elishi in a game despite agreeing he wouldn't
Luca Bish chose to kiss Samie Elishi in a game despite agreeing he wouldn't. Picture: ITV2

What happened to Love Island's Luca Bish?

Luca had a tough start to his Love Island journey after viewers and his family grew concerned over his emotional state. Showing vulnerability, the reality TV star admitted he was finding the experience hard leaving many concerned he would leave in the early weeks.

However, along came bombshell Grace and things took an upward turn for Luca who has been in a happy and confident couple ever since. Then entered Samie, a contestant he turned his head for almost instantly and had been messaging before the show started.

In an attempt to stay true to his couple, Grace and Luca agreed he would kiss Catherine in the upcoming game of Spin The Bottle and definitely not the new bombshell. Along came his dare of "snog the Islander, other than your partner who is your vibe" and, ignoring his promise, he made a play for Samie.

Of course, this was not received well by Grace who swore at him and called him "disrespectful". Luca then stormed off.

Samie Elishi entered the Love Island villa with Luca as her main choice
Samie Elishi entered the Love Island villa with Luca as her main choice. Picture: ITV2

Has Luca Bish left Love Island All Stars?

At present, it's not known if Luca actually left the villa or took a moment to cool off.

During the episode, he admitted he was at "panic button" stage and was clearly struggling to cope with where his head was at.

We'll have to wait for Wednesday night's episode to see what his next move is.

