Who is Helena Ford? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram explained

Helena Ford is appearing on Love Island season 12. Picture: Instagram/@helenaforddd/ITV

By Hope Wilson

How old is Helena, where is she from, what is her job and does she have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about the Love Island star.

Love Island season 12 star Helena Ford has certainly been on a journey in the villa as her connection with Harry Cooksley has been a focal point on the show.

While she shares a close friendship with Meg Moore and Megan Clarke, the same can't be said for her relationship with Yasmin Pettet who has managed to catch Harry's eye.

As we watch her romance unfold on the show, fans are keen to learn more about Helena's life away from the screen.

Helena Ford is appearing on season 12 of Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@helenaforddd

How old is Helena?

Helena is 29-years-old and ready to find her perfect partner. Speaking about who she would like to couple up with, the Islander said: "Somebody funny or Northern. I feel like Northern people have much more banter than Southerners.

"If you look through my previous dating history, you’ll see I clearly go for personality. You can pretty much laugh me into bed."

Where is Helena from?

The 29-year-old lives in London and already has some celebrity connections. Helena revealed: "I do know Zara McDermott, one of my friends is her best friend, but I didn't actually manage to speak to her before I went in because she's really busy with filming her documentary at the moment."

Helena Ford is hoping to find her forever partner on Love Island. Picture: ITV

What is Helena's job?

Helena is cabin crew and has travelled to locations such as Dubai, Lake Como and Monaco. The TV star was actually scouted by Love Island producers whilst working on a flight!

What is Helena's Instagram?

Fans can follow Helena on Instagram @helenaforddd where she often posts images of her travels abroad and days out with friends.