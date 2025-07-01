Love Island’s Helena looks dramatically different in unearthed throwback photos

The Love Islander looked unrecognisable before entering the villa. Picture: ITV/TikTok

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island viewers brand Helena Ford 'unrecognisable' in the old snaps shared by a fan on TikTok.

Love Island’s Helena Ford has turned multiple heads in this year's explosive show with her glamorous beauty and flirty behaviour.

But the former cabin crew member, 29, is almost unrecognisable in a string of unearthed snaps which have recently been dug up and re-posted on social media.

The stunning singleton, 29, who caused chaos in the steamy Heart Rate Challenge last night, looked totally different in the throwback photos shared by an eagle-eyed fan on TikTok.

Viewers were shocked by just how much she had changed before finding fame on the ITV series.

The blonde beauty is known for her glamorous look. Picture: ITV

One of the old images, which revealed a much younger Helena, showed the ex-air hostess with shorter, darker hair in an ombre style and a paler complexion.

The others revealed heavy make-up and features that didn't quite match up to her current face on-screen.

Commenting on the carousel, one gobsmacked TikTok user wrote: "I gasped," next to a shocked emoji.

While a second added: "No way".

One fan on TikTok shared the throwback snaps. Picture: TikTok/@mauvepomegranate

It seems Helena is used to making waves wherever she goes as this week the Londoner wreaked havoc inside the Spanish villa.

Her rocky romance with love interest Harry, which seemed to be over after he re-coupled with Shakira, is potentially back on after she whispered an X-rated message into his ear during a racy challenge.

Fans were shocked when they stumbled across the old photos. Picture: TikTok/@mauvepomegranate

She is also enjoying getting to know bombshell Harrison, who seems to be constantly switching between her and American Islander Toni.

This comes as Helena shockingly chose to kiss Harry in a game of Snog, Marry, Pie, as she explained: "It’s been a while and I wanted to test the waters."

The 2025 Islander underwent a makeover before her TV fame. Picture: TikTok/@mauvepomegranate

He returned her affections when it came to the boys' turn, snogging his former flame and admitted: "There’s undeniable sexual chemistry."