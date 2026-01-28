Love Island's Helena 'secretly messaging' All Stars boy who's lined-up as 2026 bombshell

28 January 2026, 11:18

Helena admitted she's been flirting with one All Star off-screen.
By Claire Blackmore

Unlucky-in-love Helena admitted she would 'love to give it a chance' with the mystery Islander after the two exchanged flirty DMs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's Helena Ford let slip that she was secretly messaging one of the All Stars boys before entering the villa – and now he's lined-up to turn heads as a bombshell.

The single reality star, 29, has been through a tough time since the 2026 series started after her promising romance with Sean quickly fizzled out and her fling with Shaq ended just days ago.

Both lads admitted they had better connections elsewhere and moved on to pursue the same girl, with recent episodes seeing Sean and Shaq battling to win over Belle.

But it looks like Helena's luck could be about to change as the Islander she was flirting with on the outside has reportedly already landed in South Africa.

Shaq recently called time on his romance with Helena.
Her mystery love interest has been named as Ronnie Vint, who starred in the 2024 series of Love Island and famously returned for All Stars in 2025.

Fans were convinced the two Islanders would make a good match and the pair agreed, which prompted them to strike up a private conversation online.

"Ronnie has been in my DMs," Helena confessed to The Tab.

"After the show [in 2025] everyone said we should be together, so we joked about it and asked if we should actually give it a go. We have the same personality, I’d love to give it a chance, he’s funny."

While Sean shut things down to pursue Belle.
She admitted the ex-footballer, 29, who fell hard for co-star and now ex-girlfriend Harriett Blackmore during both his villa stints, was exactly her type.

Despite Ronnie not being officially confirmed as a 2026 bombshell yet, speculation around the show has suggested he is preparing to make his entrance any day now.

There's apparently a gang of former contestants waiting in the wings to stir up trouble among the already dramatic dynamic.

Ronnie has reportedly been 'secretly messaging' Helena.
A TV insider previously told The Sun: "Show bosses have an incredible line up of bombshells this series – all stars who don’t care about stepping on toes or stealing from established couples.

"Ronnie, Scott, Samie and Liv have all flown out to South Africa this week and are waiting for their moment to bombshell."

We'll have to wait and see if Ronnie makes his move and enters the All Stars villa, but if he does viewers are hoping Helena could finally get her happy ever after.

