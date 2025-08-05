Love Island's Helena caught 'snubbing' Yasmin and ‘ignoring’ her during live final

5 August 2025, 11:55

Fans believe Helena snubbed Yasmin at the Love Island final
Fans believe Helena snubbed Yasmin at the Love Island final. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

It looks like the 'divide' between the Love Island girls is still ongoing after fans spotted Helena 'ignoring' Yasmin and Jamie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Love Island final was full of surprises with Toni and Cach beating Shakira and Harry to the crown, however fans also noticed a secret snub as one Islander appeared to ignore another.

Last night viewers watched as the final four couples waited to hear whether they'd won the show, with Angel and Ty coming in fourth and Yas and Jamie in third.

However when Yasmin and Jamie were interviewed by host Maya Jama, fans noticed that one of the other contestants on the show appeared to ignore what the pair was saying and was talking to another Islander instead.

Fans took to social media to discuss the apparent snub, noting that Helena seemed to be chatting whilst Yasmin and Jamie were interviewed.

Fans believe Helena is 'ignoring' Yasmin
Fans believe Helena is 'ignoring' Yasmin. Picture: ITV

One user wrote: "What is Helena and Angel talking about."

Someone else said: "All I could see behind Maya was angel and Helena chatting away the whole time during yaz and Jamie’s interview."

This comes after there was a divide in the villa with Helena, Meg, Megan and Angel being one group, and Toni, Yasmin and Shakira being in another.

The was divide between the girls on Love Island
The was divide between the girls on Love Island. Picture: ITV

While Helena hasn't opened up about the 'feud' with the other girls, Meg has broken her silence on the topic, saying in her exit interview: "Since the talent show, I feel like it brought us together and I have no problem with those girls and wouldn’t speak badly about them.

"Being around people 24/7, we used to say you argue with your sisters at home and it’s the same with the girls in there."

She added: "You can’t get on with everyone but we haven’t left on bad terms. They are great people, so funny in their own way and I can’t say a bad word about them."

Meg opened up about her 'feud' with the other girls
Meg opened up about her 'feud' with the other girls. Picture: ITV

However relations between the girls seem to be civil at the time being, with Meg and Helena both sending messages of support to Toni and Cach following their win.

