How old is Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti?

8 June 2022, 15:39

What is Davide Sanclimenti's age and how old is Gemma Owen? Everything you need to know about the Love Island couple.

Love Island is back and it’s fair to say contestant Davide Sanclimenti has already made his mark.

The ‘Italian Stallion’ entered the villa a little later than the rest of the stars and was ready to cause drama.

He was given the task of stealing one of the girls to couple up with and decided to go with 19-year-old Gemma Owen.

But how old is Davide? Here’s what we know…

Davide Sanclimenti is partnered up with Gemma Owen
Davide Sanclimenti is partnered up with Gemma Owen. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti?

Davide from Love Island is 27-years-old, which he says means he’s ready to settle down.

He said: “I’m 27 now, I’m getting serious about my life and my goals. My biggest dream is to find someone I can spend the rest of my life with.”

The new reality star is originally from Rome, but now lives in Manchester and is a business owner.

Opening up about why he joined the show, Davide said: “I think Love Island is going to be so much fun. I’m going to be the Italian stallion in the Villa! With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy.

Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti is 27-years-old
Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti is 27-years-old. Picture: Instagram

“I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me. They love to be around me and I love to be around them. It’s going to be fun, I’m looking forward to it.”

When asked what he’s looking for in a partner, Davide added: “I want to find my soulmate, find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family.”

You can find out more about Davide HERE.

