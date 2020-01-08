How tall is Love Island's Nas Majeed and what is the Londoner's Instagram?

The islander says he loves his smile. Picture: Instagam

The hunky new islander is already proving popular with fans of the ITV show.

Love Island is back for its winter edition in Cape Town, and we're getting to know all of the new contestants.

So what do we know about original islander Nas Majeed?

How old is Nas Majeed and where is he from?

Nas is a 23-year-old and hails from South London and works as a builder.

The Londoner is also a keen rugby player and recently graduated from Brunel University with a first class honours in Sports Science.

How tall is he?

The Londoner is the shortest of the bunch and is around 5ft 7.

The islander is the shortest guy from this year's lineup. Picture: Instagram

What's Nas' Instagram handle?

You can follow the islander at @nas_jm

What do we know about his type and dating history?

Nas has described his type as someone who's "tanned, dark hair with great eyebrows" and cites his celebrity crush as Naomi Scott, who played Princess Jasmine in Aladdin.

He claims he'll "tell you you're pretty" and isn't into chat up lines.