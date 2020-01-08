How tall is Love Island's Nas Majeed and what is the Londoner's Instagram?

8 January 2020, 21:00 | Updated: 8 January 2020, 21:01

The islander says he loves his smile
The islander says he loves his smile. Picture: Instagam

The hunky new islander is already proving popular with fans of the ITV show.

Love Island is back for its winter edition in Cape Town, and we're getting to know all of the new contestants.

So what do we know about original islander Nas Majeed?

How old is Nas Majeed and where is he from?

Nas is a 23-year-old and hails from South London and works as a builder.

The Londoner is also a keen rugby player and recently graduated from Brunel University with a first class honours in Sports Science.

How tall is he?

The Londoner is the shortest of the bunch and is around 5ft 7.

The islander is the shortest guy from this year's lineup
The islander is the shortest guy from this year's lineup. Picture: Instagram

What's Nas' Instagram handle?

You can follow the islander at @nas_jm

What do we know about his type and dating history?

Nas has described his type as someone who's "tanned, dark hair with great eyebrows" and cites his celebrity crush as Naomi Scott, who played Princess Jasmine in Aladdin.

He claims he'll "tell you you're pretty" and isn't into chat up lines.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Katie looks noticeably slimmer after leaving her role on the soap

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn flaunts one stone weight loss since quitting soap
Gary Windass is set for a dramatic storyline

Coronation Street spoilers: Gary Windass set for ‘explosive’ storyline in late night episodes
Mary looks incredible after her makeover

X Factor's 'Tesco Mary' Byrne is unrecognisable after 6st weight loss
The villa is set is one of the world's most deadly cities

Winter Love Island villa set amidst 'rampant' gang wars that killed security boss
Shaughna is one of the oldest contestants

Who is Love Island's Shaughna Phillips and what's the Londoner's Instagram?

Trending on Heart

Toby Carvery are offering the deal to users of the official Toby Carvery app

You can get a Toby Carvery roast dinner for only £4.29 as chain launch 40% off sale

Lifestyle

The boy tragically died in 2017 (stock images)

IKEA to pay £35million to parents after their toddler son was crushed by chest of drawers

Lifestyle

The rules mean some customers could be at risk of losing their credit card (stock images)

Credit card users who only make minimum repayments could have cards suspended

Lifestyle

Poundland is selling engagement rings

Poundland is selling £1 ‘standby’ engagement rings for women to pop the question this leap year

Lifestyle

Mum left furious as woman tells her it is 'illegal' to put her children in supermarket trolley

Mum left furious as woman tells her it is 'illegal' to put her children in supermarket trolley

Lifestyle

Would you choose a 1920s-inspired name for your baby? (stock images)

The retro baby names predicted to be huge this decade - including Ruth, John and Margaret

Lifestyle