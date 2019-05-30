Inside the 2019 Love Island Villa: from the bedroom to the fire pit makeover

30 May 2019

The Villa's pics have all been released
The Villa's pics have all been released. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Love Island 2019 is a matter of days away, which means the islanders will be headed to the villa in Majorca right about now...

We're all geared up for the brand new series of Love Island to kick off, and now we're even more excited as the pictures of the villa have been released.

Here are all of the pictures you've been dying to see of the re-vamped villa for the long hot 2019 summer.

The long corridor-like bedroom is back for more debauchery
The long corridor-like bedroom is back for more debauchery. Picture: ITV
There's an added sitting nook in the hallway
There's an added sitting nook in the hallway. Picture: ITV
The breakfast nook will undoubtedly be home to some awkward conversations
The breakfast nook will undoubtedly be home to some awkward conversations. Picture: ITV

This year's villa is in the same luxury building in Majorca, fit with a stunning infinity pool and a huge outdoor entertaining area, but there have been some updates.

The villa's had a splash of colour and although the house's layout is fairly similar, new additions such as a bright yellow bench in the hallway and a corner sofa by the breakfast nook give the islanders even more spots to gossip.

The fire pit has stayed in tact and will be the scene of all the recouplings
The fire pit has stayed in tact and will be the scene of all the recouplings. Picture: ITV
The stairs have been given a colour update
The stairs have been given a colour update. Picture: ITV
The only change to the beach hut is that it's all warmer toned as opposed to last year's grey wood and dark brown wicker sofa
The only change to the beach hut is that it's all warmer toned as opposed to last year's grey wood and dark brown wicker sofa. Picture: ITV
The hideaway has the added bonus of a hot tub
The hideaway has the added bonus of a hot tub. Picture: ITV

While the fire pit still looks like its same old self, the Hideaway has been given the amazing added feature of a HOT TUB!

The Beach Hut has also had a change of colouring, opting for some warmer shades this year as opposed to last year's cool-toned room.

The living room's rid of the grassy murals on the walls and have instead been replaced with shelves
The living room's rid of the grassy murals on the walls and have instead been replaced with shelves. Picture: ITV
The outdoor beds will return, perfect for naps when a couple's had an argument and one's been kicked out
The outdoor beds will return, perfect for naps when a couple's had an argument and one's been kicked out. Picture: ITV
The villa's signs have been updated with sayings such as 'boujee'
The villa's signs have been updated with sayings such as 'boujee'. Picture: ITV
The dressing room has also had a slight makeover and is stocked with V05 products, one of the show's sponsors this year
The dressing room has also had a slight makeover and is stocked with V05 products, one of the show's sponsors this year. Picture: ITV

We don't know about you but seeing all these pictures have just made us about x2847984 more excited for the show to kick off on Monday!

