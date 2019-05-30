Inside the 2019 Love Island Villa: from the bedroom to the fire pit makeover
30 May 2019, 21:00 | Updated: 30 May 2019, 21:01
Love Island 2019 is a matter of days away, which means the islanders will be headed to the villa in Majorca right about now...
We're all geared up for the brand new series of Love Island to kick off, and now we're even more excited as the pictures of the villa have been released.
Here are all of the pictures you've been dying to see of the re-vamped villa for the long hot 2019 summer.
This year's villa is in the same luxury building in Majorca, fit with a stunning infinity pool and a huge outdoor entertaining area, but there have been some updates.
The villa's had a splash of colour and although the house's layout is fairly similar, new additions such as a bright yellow bench in the hallway and a corner sofa by the breakfast nook give the islanders even more spots to gossip.
While the fire pit still looks like its same old self, the Hideaway has been given the amazing added feature of a HOT TUB!
The Beach Hut has also had a change of colouring, opting for some warmer shades this year as opposed to last year's cool-toned room.
We don't know about you but seeing all these pictures have just made us about x2847984 more excited for the show to kick off on Monday!