Love Island bosses chose not to air these shock secret scenes on Movie Night

Viewers are convinced there are some suspicious scenes they haven't seen. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Fans are convinced there was more to Sean and Julia's relationship in Casa Amor but ITV chose not to show it.

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Love Island fans have been glued to their screens since Movie Night unleashed absolute chaos among the 2026 cast.

Each year, the iconic event screens shocking antics from both Casa Amor and the main villa, revealing what really happened when the Islanders were whisked away from their partners for a few days.

Running the tapes never goes smoothly, and this year was no different as Kavan, Simba, Lorenzo and Samraj all received serious heat for their behaviour on the lads' holiday.

But while Sean got off lightly with Lola, despite his three-way kiss and flirty conversations, viewers were left convinced that more had occurred behind closed doors.

Sean got down and dirty with Julia in one flirty kissing challenge. Picture: ITV

After watching Saturday's Unseen Bits, eagle-eyed fans noticed the Gaelic footballer was engaging with Casa beauty Julia way more than they thought.

In one interesting moment, the primary school teacher asked the Polish newcomer about her 'usual type' then took off her shoes so he could see how tall she was.

She took this as a flirty invitation and joked that he was 'undressing her', causing him to flap as he insisted it would all be "taken so out of context".

"Why can you not just relax and enjoy the moment? What the f**k you thinking about?," quizzed Julia.

Insinuating that he was panicking about what Lola would think, it left viewers wondering why Fitzy would be so worried – unless there was more to uncover.

Now, a source has hinted that some incriminating scenes between Sean and Julia do exist, but no-one will ever see them because ITV has a rule that it only plays clips that have already been aired.

A TV insider told The Sun: "If more clips of Sean and Julia’s antics were played on Movie Night it would certainly be a shock.

"The explosive twist would be a show first – keeping viewers in the dark too – but Islanders will only being seeing footage that has already been broadcast on screens."

Just days before, Sean declared that he wanted to "test" his and Lola's lightening-speed relationship – and Julia seemed up for the challenge.

The duo had a very saucy snog during a raunchy game and must have formed some kind of extra connection as when they returned to the main villa, Julia had a huge row with Lola.

Their brutal argument over 'morals' ended abruptly when Julia swore at Lola in Irish – a phrase which fans were sure that Sean had taught her in Casa Amor.

He was then forced to explain their flirty friendship to Lola on his return, and told her that Julia had tried to get to know him but he shut it down.

Fans are convinced that Fitzy got a lot closer to Julia than was shown. Picture: ITV

"Basically, she [Julia] said that she was interested in me, but was confused about the love thing. If I am in love, why do I want a test, and I tried to explain, I do not want a test," he explained.

"She was trying to flirt loads, and I was trying to be respectful without flirting."

Lola raged back: "What sort of f***ing bitch does that?! I’m not being funny, you’ve told her you’re not open."