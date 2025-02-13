Love Island couple finally admit they're together after two years of secret dating

13 February 2025, 10:16

Love Island stars Jack Fowler and Joanna Chimonides have confirmed their relationship status
Love Island stars Jack Fowler and Joanna Chimonides have confirmed their relationship status. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Jack Fowler and Joanna Chimonides look closer than ever and Love Island fans are totally here for their relationship.

Love Island All Stars 2025 is delivering plenty of relationship drama on the TV right now but there's a romance off the screen that's taken our interest too - Jack Fowler and Joanna Chimonides.

The couple have been rumoured to be dating on and off for the last two years with neither of the reality stars confirming if they were boyfriend and girlfriend. However, their latest TikTok might have just given the whole game away.

Over on Jack's social pages, he shared a picture of him and Joanna at an arcade with the caption: "Go on dates that are competitive. If he wins, he buys you food so you don’t cry. If he loses, he buys you food to celebrate. A win/win situation.”

Confirming they were on a date, fans of Love Island went wild to hear that Joanna and Jack were officially back on.

Joanna Chimonides and Jack Fowler have been spotted on dates together
Joanna Chimonides and Jack Fowler have been spotted on dates together. Picture: Getty

Jack, who appeared on Love Island season 4 in 2018, and Joanna, who appeared on season five in 2019 and Love Island All Stars in 2024, have been in an on and off relationship for the past few years.

Rumours first started doing the rounds in 2023 before it was reported they broke up in the spring.

Then in the summer of 2024, the pair holidayed in Italy together with friends when a video was uploaded to Jack's Instagram which appeared to show the two of them kissing.

Their relationship goes even further back than that as Joanna once told The Sun: "Jack and I have known each other for over ten years – we lived in the same area, our schools are really close, and my group of girls were really close to his group of boys.

"We’ve been so close ever since, we have always been there for each other. It looks like something but at the same time that’s my boy best mate."

As the friendship has blossomed into a romance, here's hoping they can go the distance as their fans are totally here for it.

One wrote: "Joanne and Jack - yes, yes, yes!!!! Made for each other."

