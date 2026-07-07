Love Islander Jasmine's family reveal how they really feel about Kavan and Lorenzo

7 July 2026, 13:53

Jasmine has been in a love triangle with Lorenzo and Kavan since the start.
Jasmine has been in a love triangle with Lorenzo and Kavan since the start. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island star Jasmine Muller's mum, sister and brother all appeared on Love Island: Aftersun to share their hot take on the messy love triangle she's in.

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Love Island's Jasmine has been in a tense love triangle since the very first week of the series, and now her family have shared their hot take on the messy situation.

It's been a difficult time for the Dubai-born influencer, 27, who is currently single after batting away new boy Jordan in favour of her original crush Kavan.

But rather than rushing into each other's arms following a wild Casa Amor experience, he chose to couple up with newcomer Charleen in a shock twist that left Jas heartbroken.

The plot thickened when Kav decided to dump his new partner in the hope of winning back Jas, before Movie Night rolled some savage tapes which ruined everything.

The 2026 Islander has two boys fighting over her inside the villa.
The 2026 Islander has two boys fighting over her inside the villa. Picture: ITV

In the films, the Kent hunk, 21, can be seen showering his new Casa flame with compliments and comparing her to his 'fiery' ex.

On the flip side, he is shown footage of Jas engaging in some seriously flirtatious chat with her original partner Lorenzo.

She joked about straddling the Italian Islander and 'giving their co-stars a show' after admitting the pair would 'look good together' if they were officially dating.

Following weeks of denying there's anything other than a platonic friendship between the two of them, it seems a flicker of a spark is still there – at least from Lorenzo to Jas.

Now, Jasmine's mum, sister and brother have all weighed in on the love triangle between her, Kavan and Lorenzo, revealing exactly which 'team' they're on – and why.

Jasmine's family appeared on Love Island: Aftersun to dish the dirt.
Jasmine's family appeared on Love Island: Aftersun to dish the dirt. Picture: ITV

Speaking to host Maya Jama on Love Island: Aftersun earlier this week, they were asked who they wanted Jasmine to end up with.

All three were firmly backing her connection with Kavan, even while the pair are on this emotional break, and agreed that Lorenzo would be a tricky boy to hold down.

"I think Jasmine and Lorenzo are besties. I’ll be so real," said Jas's sister.

"I feel like I can see them on the outside just being best friends. They have each others’ backs I think. Jasmine and Kavan are just cute. There’s love there I think, you know."

The 2026 Islander's mum agreed, chiming in: "Yeah, I think she really likes him [Kavan]. Genuinely. She has a connection with him."

While her brother explained: "I really do think they’re at a platonic level. I’ve seen a lot of the Love Island community shipping them like Team Jasmenzo.

"They would be good friends, but I just don’t think there’s anything romantic there."

Jas's family want her to be with Kavan, not Lorenzo.
Jas's family want her to be with Kavan, not Lorenzo. Picture: ITV

Jasmine's mum did admit that at first she thought her daughter and Lorenzo did have a "nice connection" but things have changed since then.

Her sister Bella joked: "He’d be a nightmare to date," with their mum agreeing: "Yeah, he doesn’t have the affection that she wants."

Will Jasmine and Kavan be able to patch things up or has their love story already come to an end? Her family are hoping for a rom-com style reunion, so fingers crossed they can fix their relationship.

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