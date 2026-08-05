Love Island's Jasmine reveals surprising reason why friendship with Julia 'soured'

Jasmine said her relationship with Julia 'soured' over time. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Jasmine Müller and Julia Majchrzak clashed inside the Love Island villa, but nobody really knew why or where the fallout came from – until now.

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Love Island's Jasmine Müller has broken her silence on the surprising reason why her friendship with co-star Julia Majchrzak 'soured' over time.

Fans were convinced the pair were embroiled in a bitter feud inside the villa as the two glamorous Islanders came to blows a few times during the show.

Some believed it was down to Jas's close friendship with Lorenzo Alessi after the two were accused of 'having an affair in plain sight', sparking jealous reactions from both Julia and Kavan Murphy.

Others thought she simply snubbed the Polish bombshell during the live final by refusing to hug her when Maya Jama made the winning announcement.

Jasmine explained her feelings towards Julia in a podcast interview. Picture: YouTube/NewlyParents

Despite never really addressing the frosty vibe, Jasmine has now shut down all rumours and clarified exactly why she and Julia had friction throughout the series.

Admitting the "dynamic did change" when the Casa Amor girls joined the main villa, she confessed it was tricky to blend everyone's bold personalities together.

Speaking to ex-Made In Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo on their hit podcast NewlyParents, she said: "I think Julia is a massive character. She’s such a confident, strong woman. She says how she feels."

Jasmine's boyfriend Kav agreed, adding: "Very opinionated."

"She’s super opinionated," continued Jas, revealing: "I think sometimes I would see traces of myself in her. I’m like, 'That’s iconic of you!'

The 2026 winner is famed for her strong opinions and sharp delivery. Picture: ITV

"But I think where we started to struggle, maybe, as a girl group, was... what we were quite good at doing, is, I think, the emotional reading – the intelligence part of it.

"Like, if someone was feeling something, you just stop. You take a breather. And we’d be like, 'Okay, we’ll talk about this later. It’s not that big of a deal. This is minor. I love you.'

"Whereas, sometimes with Julia, I think the hard part was that she maybe didn’t necessarily clock, like, 'You’re hurting someone now. This is maybe not the time.' So that’s where it started to go sour."

Jas and Julia clashed multiple times inside the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Theories about why and how the girls grew apart dominated social media at one time, but Jasmine has since insisted there was never really a massive fallout or argument.

In fact, it's all pretty civil between the 2026 champion and this year's runner-up now, with Jas adding: "Like, it’s so minor. We’ve all lived this experience together."

As for the so-called brutal snub at the final, she never recalled making such a move.

"I don’t remember doing that. I think maybe Maya grabbed me because she’s like, '[somebody] has to ask you something quickly.'"