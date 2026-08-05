Love Island's Jasmine shares how she truly feels about situation with Lorenzo now

There's been constant speculation surrounding Jasmine and Lorenzo's relationship. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Fans are convinced these platonic Love Island friends are going to end up together, so what does Jasmine Muller really think about her relationship with Lorenzo Alessi?

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Love Island's Jasmine Müller has revealed how she truly feels about the 'jarring' situation with Lorenzo Alessi now the pair are outside the villa.

The stunning runner-up, 27, has been exclusively dating her boyfriend Kavan Murphy, 21, since touching down in the UK and the two appear to be more loved-up than ever.

But there was a time when she was entertaining a romance with her Italian co-star, 28, despite the fact she never quite felt her needs were being met.

The former couple were partnered up right at the beginning of series 13, although their fling never really took off and the two fizzled into a flirty friendship instead.

Fans were convinced the two grew feelings for each other. Picture: ITV

However, viewers remained convinced that strong feelings lingered between Jas and Lorenzo all the way up to the final, even when Lorenzo started dating his now-girlfriend Julia Majchrzak.

And fans still can't let it go, with many predicting the platonic pals will eventually end up together due to their 'undeniable chemistry'.

The constant speculation around their connection has been a source of frustration for both reality stars as they work on their actual relationships in the real world.

Now, Jasmine has spoken up about the situation to clear things once and for all.

Speaking to Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo on their NewlyParents podcast, she said that even ITV producers were sure they'd end up in love.

"I think the feeling that I got was like they put Lorenzo in there for me," she admitted.

"And we coupled up straight away. I feel like I saw that vision there, but like it was there was something missing always."

Their flirty connection caused a rift between Kav and Jas at first. Picture: ITV

That's not a feeling she experienced when she first met her true love Kav, even though he was six years younger, but people online just couldn't let 'Jarenzo' go.

Sophie asked whether Jasmine understood where fans were coming from when they watched her and Lorenzo interact and she sympathised with 'how it looked'.

The ex-Made In Chelsea star also questioned if it was "difficult that people struggled to accept" the duo "were just friends".

"Yeah, I think at a certain point it just got really jarring," the iconic Islander confessed. "Like, started to annoy me, and I think it started to annoy [Kavan] too.

"We were just like, this is so boring because, it genuinely was [just a friendship] from my side."

Julia also struggled with their deep connection. Picture: ITV

"I can't speak for Lorenzo," she clarified. "I don't know how he feels, but from my side, the minute it became a friendship, it was a friendship.

"I never really look back. Even like the flirty jokes for me was just like part of my character. I'm flirty and stupid and silly when I'm not with someone, like that would never happen now.

"But at the time, I was like, 'It's just who I am. Like, I can just be silly and flirty.' And it didn't mean for me anything deep.

"So yeah, the platonic thing, like that, people trying to push that on me. I was like, 'Guys, this is jarring'.

"And still now, I feel like people want to say that, and I'm like, 'Is this still a thing?'"

Jasmine and Kavan are now happily loved-up. Picture: Instagram

It wasn't just her, Kav and Lorenzo it affected either. The Italian star's partner Julia has been facing backlash from their connection ever since.

Online sleuths recently caught the hunky winner saving videos that referenced his relationship with Jas. They also noticed he was consistently liking other women's photos on social media.

And whilst Jasmine insists she now a one-man kind of girl, her TV ex admitted he was 'still learning how to be in a committed relationship'.

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