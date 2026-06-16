Love Islander Jasmine's sister Bella reveals which villa boy she wants her to date

16 June 2026, 12:39

Jasmine Muller's family have waded in on her love life in the villa.
Jasmine Muller's family have waded in on her love life in the villa. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Jasmine Muller's sibling Bella has explained which Love Island boy she wants her sister to couple up with – and it's not her current flame Aidan or her ex-partner Lorenzo.

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Love Island 2026 star Jasmine Müller has turned so many heads this season with her mysterious vibe, outspoken personality and sultry demeanour.

The stunning influencer, 27, has already been in a love triangle with Lorenzo Alessi and co-star Priya Jaswal, but has now turned her attention to Aidan Muprhy's brother Kavan as the pair grow closer each day.

And while she seems to know exactly what she wants inside the villa, her younger sister Bella has a totally different opinion on the outside.

In a recent interview, she revealed which Love Island boy she would put her older sibling with if the choice was hers – and it's someone we definitely weren't expecting.

Love Island's Jasmine Muller has been getting close to Kavan Murphy.
Love Island's Jasmine Muller has been getting close to Kavan Murphy. Picture: ITV
The influencer also hit it off with Italian hunk Lorenzo Alessi.
The influencer also hit it off with Italian hunk Lorenzo Alessi. Picture: ITV

Speaking on a TikTok live stream with ex-Islander Harrison Solomon about her sister's love life, Bella was asked if she was Team Kavan or Team Lorenzo.

But her answer wasn't clear cut as it turns out she'd rather someone else was her future brother-in-law instead.

"I’m not gonna lie, Simba," she revealed, explaining: "I feel like he’s the kind of guy she would usually chat to and the kind of guys we’re used to in London.

"I just feel like they would have things in common.

"I just think he knows what he likes and he's not too loud about it.

"She's quite a strong personality, I feel like it would balance out a little bit."

The surprise name caught Harrison off-guard, who joked that he gave Bella options A and B, and she chose C.

However, if she did have to pick between her sister's two current love interests, she hinted that Kavan would come out on top.

"I was really excited about Kavan, I honestly loved him when he came on. And I love that he was really besotted by Jasmine, because I think that's what she deserves."

Despite their blossoming romance, Bella thinks the awkward family dynamics could throw a spanner in the works for the budding couple and spell trouble for their future.

"It's hard having your brother on there," she admitted. "I think if I were to be on there with Jasmine, it would just get in the way a little bit.

"His brother's opinion is going to matter now and I feel like it's going to mess with his mind a bit.

"He's going to start to doubt things because if Jasmine had a problem with the guy I was dating, I would be like... he's not right."

And it seems the same opinion runs in the Müller family as during the live stream Bella also text her mum asking the same question.

Revealing who she wants her daughter Jasmine to be with, her message said that although she 'loves' Kavan, 'none of the guys are on her level yet'.

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