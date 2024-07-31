Are Love Island's Joey Essex and Jessy Potts still together? A look inside their romance now

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts have updated fans on their relationship status. Picture: Joey Essex/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Joey Essex faced constant criticism over how serious he was about Love Island partner Jessy Potts so where are they now? Here's a look at their life outside of the villa.

Love Island 2024 produced some big couples this year with one of them being Joey Essex and Jessy Potts.

Leaving the villa just ahead of the final, the former TOWIE star found himself in many heated arguments over how serious he was (or wasn't) towards Jessy, who entered the villa as a bombshell following his fall out with former girlfriend Grace Jackson.

Now, away from the cameras, Joey and Jessy will face the ultimate tests of their relationship - so are they still together now? And what's the status of their romance?

Here's everything we know about the Love Island couple's life away from the villa.

Love Island's former cast voted Joey Essex and Jessy Potts as the least compatible couple. Picture: ITV2

Are Love Island's Joey Essex and Jessy Potts still together now?

It's not been a minute since they left ITV2's dating show and Joey seems keen to prove all the haters wrong as he takes their romance to the next level.

On July 30th, the couple publicly confirmed on Instagram they had become exclusive. That's one stage before boyfriend and girlfriend.

Wearing swimwear and holding hands in front of a pool, they captioned the loved-up snap: "Exclusive era."

Plenty of their Love Island cast sent congratulation messages while Joey's sister Frankie is super excited to meet her brother's other half. She wrote: "Couple goals. Now get home so I can pull Jessy for a girlie big sis chat so excited to meet you properly love you both millions."

Love Island's Joey Essex and Jessy Potts left the villa just before the final. Picture: ITV2

Inside Love Island's Joey Essex and Jessy Potts relationship timeline

June 2024: Jessy Potts enter Love Island villa as a bombshell

Jessy took her bombshell moment and used it to get to know Joey and the pair practically became inseparable from that moment on.

They met just as Joey was attempting to rekindle his flame with Grace, however, his actions with Jessy effectively ended it all together for the former couple.

Casa Amor, new bombshells and the cast's opinions on Joey's behaviour provided plenty of tests for the couple.

July 2024: Joey and Jessy dumped from Love Island

Just days before the final, Joey and Jessy were dumped from the island in a brutal twist that saw former co-stars return to the villa.

Dumped islanders including Grace, Wil Anderson and Reuben Collins all returned to the fire pit one more time to vote for the couple they believed to be the least compatible.

With a total of seven votes, Jessy and Joey were voted out of the villa.

