Love Island Jordan Wilson's age, job, famous sister and Instagram revealed

2 July 2026, 20:56 | Updated: 2 July 2026, 21:00

Love Island has welcomed Jordan Wilson to the villa
Love Island has welcomed Jordan Wilson to the villa. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

How tall is Casa Amor bombshell Jordan Wilson? And why is everyone talking about his sister? Here's everything you need to know about the new Love Island star.

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Love Island 2026 has welcomed Jordan Wilson into the villa after he dropped in as a Casa Amor bombshell and won over the heart of Priya Jaswal.

Not only that, he also has his sights set firmly on Jasmine Müller, who has now been left single following Kavan Murphy's recoupling from Casa Amor, leaving him with plenty of options.

Before heading into the villa, Jordan revealed his only strategy was to be himself. He said: "All I can do is be myself and put the work in, and that should do the trick.

"On the outside world, stepping on toes isn’t something that I would really be on board with. But when you’re put in this situation, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get what you want."

So who is Love Island star Jordan? Here's everything you need to know including his height, age, job and his rather famous sister.

Casa Amor bombshell Jordan Wilson is in a Love Island triangle with Jasmine and Priya
Casa Amor bombshell Jordan Wilson is in a Love Island triangle with Jasmine and Priya. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island's Jordan Wilson and how tall is he?

Age: 28

From: Surrey

Instagram: @jordwx

Jordan has entered as one of this year's oldest bombshells and has already managed to use his charm and piercing eyes to win over the Love Island ladies.

Not only that, but he's also one of the tallest in the villa. An exact height is unknown but it's believed he's over 6ft 3inches.

What is Love Island's Jordan Wilson's job?

Jordan's main job which he is proud of is that he owns a video editing business.

However, like most of his fellow islanders, he's also an influencer on the side with a current following on Instagram of over 100k.

Who is Love Island Jordan's famous sister?

Jordan isn't the only famous face in the Wilson family as his sister Tiana is a YouTube star who rose to fame at a very young age.

She originally become recognisable for her toy-based content which involved unboxing and reviews but has now moved over to a lifestyle vibe.

Tiana has over 11 million subscribers on YouTube plus a family channel which has 5.78 million subscribers.

Jordan Wilson joined Love Island 2026 as a Casa Amor bombshell
Jordan Wilson joined Love Island 2026 as a Casa Amor bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island's Jordan Wilson coupled up with?

Jordan joined as a Casa Amor bombshell and made his place in the main villa when Priya chose to couple up with him.

However, during his time in Casa Amor, he made his intentions towards Jasmine very clear.

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