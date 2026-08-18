Love Island’s Julia hints relationship with Lorenzo is 'on the rocks' as fans beg 'dump him'

18 August 2026, 13:56 | Updated: 18 August 2026, 15:30

Fans think Julia Majchrzak shared a sly swipe at Lorenzo on TikTok.
Fans think Julia Majchrzak shared a sly swipe at Lorenzo on TikTok. Picture: TikTok/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

This year's glamorous winner Julia Majchrzak appears to have clapped back at her boyfriend Lorenzo Alessi's 'party boy ways' on TikTok.

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Love Island star Julia Majchrzak has hinted that her relationship with boyfriend Lorenzo Alessi is 'on the rocks' by posting a revealing video online.

Fans have been begging this year's glamorous winner, 26, to 'dump' the Italian party boy ever since he was captured on camera dancing with 'other girls' over the weekend.

Saturday night saw the 28-year-old with a random woman on his shoulders whilst he was dancing at London’s Old Royal Naval College, sparking outrage among the couple's followers.

Not only that but he had already come under fire for not wining and dining her regularly enough since the pair took the 2026 crown one month ago.

The 2026 winners have faced constant speculation since taking the crown.
The 2026 winners have faced constant speculation since taking the crown. Picture: ITV

Lorenzo has been branded 'disrespectful' multiple times by Julia in cringeworthy TV interviews – and fans online have backed her up.

Now, judging by the Polish beauty's TikTok account, she's had enough of his flirty behaviour outside the villa and has shared a sly swipe on her socials.

Posing in a chic black dress, a black blazer, some oversized sunglasses and a small Gucci bag, she blew a kiss into the camera as she lip-synced some suggestive words.

Singing to Madonna’s Sorry, she mouthed the lyrics: "Don’t explain yourself cause talk is cheap. There’s more important things than hearing you speak."

Julia Majchrzak makes sly swipe at her partner Love Island’s Lorenzo Alessi

Her followers couldn't get past the choice in song, convinced she had chosen this particular track as a not-so-secret message to Lorenzo.

Flooding the comments section of her post, a flurry of users insisted she would be so much better off without her Love Island man.

"Dump him!! this taking so long," wrote one fan.

"I know it hurts to let go but it will hurt more when you look back and feel stupid for putting up with his actions," typed another.

A third explained: "As soon as she unfollows him I’m doing the same. My loyalty is with her and her only."

Speaking of the music, another added: "Real ones know the meaning of this song..."

"Ohh the music choice👀👀," pointed out a fifth.

"You are a baddie 🥵 You deserve a man, not a boy. Enjoy your life," continued a sixth, while a seventh assured her: "Go build your own brand queen you will always be more successful than him xx."

The TikTok post comes just hours after Lorenzo was forced to silence rumours the couple had already split up.

He shared a string of pictures on Instagram of himself with Julia in matching outfits at a festival, captioning the album: "Dating 101: backstage at Keinemusik."

Confirming they were very much still together and even co-ordinating their fashion choices, the reality star stopped the speculation – but it only lasted one day.

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