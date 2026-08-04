Love Island’s Kavan snubs co-star on social media and reignites feud outside villa

4 August 2026, 15:40

Kavan Murphy doesn't follow all of his Love Island 2026 co-stars.
Kavan Murphy doesn't follow all of his Love Island 2026 co-stars. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Despite being in the Love Island final alongside this particular Islander, Kav doesn't want to see Instagram updates from this 2026 star.

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This year's Love Island cast appeared to get on pretty well, with most of the drama erupting between romantic couples due to shock betrayals, secret snogs and wandering eyes.

Despite a few friendship rows during challenges and personality clashes once Casa Amor and the main villa blended, series 13 had to be one of the least heated shows in a while.

But while everything seemed rosy between the girls and boys most of the time (except that spicy clash between Lola and Julia), a fiery feud has been reignited now the cameras have stopped rolling.

Once the 2026 Islanders got their phones back, they all began following each other on social media – although not everybody got that click of approval.

Kav and Jas have drawn battle lines on social media.
Kav and Jas have drawn battle lines on social media. Picture: ITV

Battle lines were drawn by runner-up Jasmine Muller when she decided to leave winner Julia Majchrzak off her list, and her loyal man Kavan Murphy followed suit.

We're not shocked by Jas's obvious snub, or Julia's choice to mirror the same behaviour, as the women weren't exactly each other's biggest fans this season.

But considering Kavan follows almost every single person to star in the latest series, including George Knight and Robyn Langton who he only met for a few days, fans think it's intentional.

The 21-year-old reality star does follow her unofficial boyfriend Lorenzo Alessi though, hinting he's simply backing up his girlfriend's actions.

Neither follow Love Island winner Julia Majchrzak on Instagram.
Neither follow Love Island winner Julia Majchrzak on Instagram. Picture: ITV

Jas, 27, was accused of giving Julia the cold shoulder in the live final when she lost out to the Polish bombshell and finished in second place.

Some viewers thought the Dubai-based influencer snubbed the winner and refused to hug her once she'd taken the crown.

Either way, however this Love Island feud continues to roll out, Kav can be expected to have Jasmine's back, judging by his latest Instagram activity.

The runners-up have been inseparable outside the villa.
The runners-up have been inseparable outside the villa. Picture: Instagram/@kavanmurphee

Since their journey in Mallorca ended, the couple have only gone from strength to strength.

They recently appeared on Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo's NearlyParents podcast to talk about their relationship, with Jas admitting it was basically 'love at first sight' when she saw Kav.

And the two seemed more loved-up than ever as they start to navigate their new life together away from the villa.

During their exit interview they both agreed the next step is to 'make sure their lives align' and become boyfriend and girlfriend very soon.

That's more than can be said for Lorenzo and Julia, who have been hit with split rumours in recent days after an awkward chat live on This Morning.

When asked about how their relationship was going by host Josie Gibson, the Italian star admitted he hadn't even taken his girl out on a date yet – and she seemed less than impressed.

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