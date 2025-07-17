Love Island stars Lauren and Ty's 'secret romance' before the show explained

Ty and Lauren apparently knew each other before Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

It has been revealed Ty and Lauren "hooked up" before joining the Love Island villa.

Love Island stars Ty Isherwood and Lauren Wood apparently already know each other, despite fans believing this is the first time the pair have met.

After their relationships with Shakira Khan and Harrison Solomon crumbled on the show, Ty and Lauren found themselves coupled up and decided to give their connection a go.

However it seems like these two have already crossed paths and "hooked up" in un-filmed scenes, leading many to believe these two are playing a game.

A source told The Sun: "Ty and Lauren are acting like they’ve only just met but that’s far from the case."

Lauren and Ty apparently met before this season of Love Island. Picture: ITV

The insider added: "They hooked up during the dry run, which is where a fake cast moves into the villa to test out everything from camera angles, to kitchen appliances and run-through challenges.

"And then they even saw each other on the outside before ITV invited them back to be part of Casa Amor.

"Now they’re both in the main villa pretending like none of this ever happened but it’s all entirely fake and ITV know about it. Viewers deserve to know it’s all a huge sham."

Lauren was previously coupled up with Harrison. Picture: ITV

So far neither Lauren nor Ty have discussed their previous tryst, with their first flirty conversation seemingly aired just days ago.

During the sweet scene, Ty said: "I’ve not really spoken to you. I feel like I’ve been catching eyes with you but I’ve not really had chance to speak to you."

He asked: “Are you still open? You knew that was coming. Obviously you’re an attractive girl."

Fans saw Ty and Lauren couple up. Picture: ITV

The source added: "Ty and Lauren don’t live far from each other at home and they continued seeing each other after the dry run week.

"It was so awkward how the episode made out like they’d never met before. I think it’s really important viewers know they’re being duped."