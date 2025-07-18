Who is Lauren Wood? Casa Amor star's age, job, Instagram and secret Love Island past revealed

Love Island star Lauren turned heads in Casa Amor. Picture: Instagram/@_laurenkwood

By Claire Blackmore

Here's everything you need to know about Casa Amor star Lauren Wood, from her age and outdoorsy job to her shocking Love Island past.

Love Island's Lauren Wood instantly caused a stir when she arrived in Casa Amor alongside five other bombshells halfway through the series.

The brunette beauty, 26, turned Harrison's head and secured a spot back in the main villa by recoupling with the footballer, despite his blossoming romance with Toni.

Before jetting off to Mallorca, she described herself as a "fun, bubbly person" who was looking for someone to match her "good energy".

So as the love triangle continues to cause friction between the Islanders, we delve deeper into Lauren's personal life, from her age and outdoorsy job to her secret Love Island past.

The glamorous reality star hails from York. Picture: Instagram/@_laurenkwood

How old is Love Island's Lauren?

Love Island bombshell Lauren Wood is 26-years-old.

The 26-year-old works as a dog walker. Picture: Instagram/@_laurenkwood

What is Love Island star Lauren's job?

Casa Amor bombshell Lauren gives off glamorous vibes in the villa but the down-to-earth reality star is actually a dog walker in real life.

There are snaps of her cuddling up to some sweet pooches on social media and photos of her hiking in the hills to prove it.

Alongside her active dog walking job, the northern beauty also works part-time as an Airbnb rental manager.

Where is Love Island's Lauren from?

Love Island's Lauren is from York, North Yorkshire.

She's currently on and off with footballer Harrison. Picture: Instagram/@_laurenkwood

Is Love Island's Lauren on Instagram?

Love Island's Lauren does have Instagram – you can follow her here @_laurenkwood.

Has Lauren been on Love Island before?

Reports recently claimed that Lauren had already been part of Love Island this series, leaving fans confused as to how, why and when.

The Sun has since revealed that she was actually hand-picked to be one of 2025's 'guinea pig Islanders' back when producers did a 'dry run' of the show earlier this year.

She allegedly jetted out to Mallorca in May and took part in an off-camera version as a stand-in, but producers liked her so much they decided to bring her back as a bombshell.

A source told the paper: "Lauren was one of the dry run Islanders but bosses loved her so guaranteed her a slot in Casa Amor.

"Fans will feel like she’s going in there as a producer plant as she’s been specially chosen and has the added advantage of having been among crew, in the villa, and knows how everything works."

The brunette beauty loves running and hiking. Picture: Instagram/@_laurenkwood

What is Lauren looking for on Love Island?

Love Island's Lauren told ITV producers she was looking for a man to match her positive energy.

Before entering the villa, she said: "I’m just a bubbly person. I’m fun to be around and don’t take myself too seriously.

"Every boy I’ve ever met has said 'you’re not what I thought' in a good way. I’ve been told I’ve got good energy."