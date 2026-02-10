Love Island's Lauren slams ex Harrison as he enters All Stars villa two months after split

Lauren told fans it was 'painful' watching Harrison in the villa. Picture: Instagram/@_laurenkwood

By Claire Blackmore

Former Islander Lauren Wood shared a string of emotional videos hitting out at her ex Harrison Solomon's bombshell entrance.

Love Island's Lauren Wood has broken her silence on her ex-boyfriend Harrison Solomon's decision to sign up to this year's All Stars.

The 2025 Islander, 26, couldn't hide her disbelief when she realised it was her former partner, 23, that was entering as a bombshell during Monday night's dramatic episode.

Visibly shell-shocked by his arrival in South Africa, the series 12 star took to Snapchat to share a string of emotional videos hitting out at her ex.

It's no wonder the brunette beauty was surprised by his return to the villa as the pair only announced their split two months ago.

She was horrified when Harrison was revealed as the latest bombshell. Picture: Snapchat/@wood-lauren

Lauren was left visibly upset by her ex's entrance. Picture: Snapchat/@wood-lauren

In one clip, Lauren could be seen covering her face and gasping as his mystery identity was revealed to viewers.

She watched the "painful" scenes unfold from her bed and was left gobsmacked when Harrison told the girls he and Lauren were "cool" and "still friends".

"Oh my god, s**t, oh my god," she fumed, captioning the video: "I can't believe it!"

The influencer shared another clip hinting he was lying about their break-up as she raged: "I can't believe the words coming out of his mouth."

The 23-year-old has already kissed two girls in the villa. Picture: ITV

Harrison's unexpected appearance comes after Lauren admitted she would be "gutted" if he signed up to series three of Love Island All Stars.

She previously told The Sun: "Obviously he's on his own now, I would be obviously gutted [if he did All Stars]. It's never nice to see anyone that you love on another TV show.

"But at the end of the day he's single, it's up to him what he does with his life. But obviously it would never be nice to see another person that they like be on TV."

Lauren and Harrison first met in Casa Amor during series 12. Picture: Instagram/@_laurenkwood

Lauren and Harrison first fell for each other during Casa Amor in series 12 of the hit dating show.

An awkward love triangle broke out between the pair and Harrison's partner Toni, but Lauren ultimately had his heart and he decided to leave shortly after she was dumped from the island.

They dated from August 2025 up until November 2025, which is when the exes announced they had ended their four-month romance.

At the time, Lauren explained the decision to break up was mutual and things remained amicable between them.

"Obviously he meant a lot to me and he still does mean a lot to me, he means a lot," she said after their relationship fell apart.

They announced their split in November last year. Picture: Instagram/@_laurenkwood

But it seems Harrison has bounced back quicker than Lauren thought he would, as despite admitting he still had "a lot of love" for her, he confirmed he was ready for a new chapter.

Speaking of their split, he told The Daily Mail: "Life's obviously been really full-on since leaving the villa.

"Obviously between work, travel, and everything going on, it just became really hard to find time to really focus on each other. I didn't want it to get to that point. I don't think either of us did, but we just had to have a conversation.

"We sat down, had an open and honest conversation and have decided to part ways but there's no bad blood at all.

"We just drifted a bit after the show, which is it's unfortunate, but we're still on really good terms. I've still got a lot of love for her and I wish her all the best as well."