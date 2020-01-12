Who is Love Island 2020 star Leanne Amaning? ITV2 contestant's age, job and Instagram handle revealed

12 January 2020, 20:50 | Updated: 12 January 2020, 20:51

Leanne is among the contestants on the new series of Love Island
Leanne is among the contestants on the new series of Love Island. Picture: ITV/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Leanne Amaning is one of the first Love Island contestants for the winter season of 2020.

Winter Love Island is here and the contestants of the upcoming winter series have been revealed.

Among them is "unpredictable, fun and charismatic" Leanne Amaning, who is going to Love Island to "learn and change" – and potentially meet the boyfriend of her dreams.

READ MORE: How to follow the Love Island 2020 cast on Instagram

But what do we know about Leanne, how old is she, what is her job and what is she looking for in the villa?

Leanne, 22, is a custom service advisor from London
Leanne, 22, is a custom service advisor from London. Picture: ITV

Who is Leanne Amaning, and how old is she?

Leanne Amaning is a 22-year-old from London.

What is Leanne Amaning's job?

Leanne is a customer service advisor.

According to her Instagram, Leanne graduated with a Masters Degree in Psychology with distinction late last year.

Leanne is looking for a loyal and trustworthy man in the Love Island villa
Leanne is looking for a loyal and trustworthy man in the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram/Leanne Amaning

What is Leanne Amaning's social media handles?

You can follow Leanne on Instagram and Twitter both under the name @leanneamaning.

Leanne said she is going on Love Island to "learn and change"
Leanne said she is going on Love Island to "learn and change". Picture: Instagram/Leanne Amaning

What has Leanne Amaning said about going on Love Island?

Leanne is looking for love in the villa, but has also admitted she is going on the reality show to "change and learn".

The 22-year-old describes her ideal man as "someone who is rugged and manly, not anyone with a pretty face".

She also added she is looking for someone "loyal and trustworthy", and explains her celebrity crush is Gerard Butler.

As far a turn-offs go, Leanne is not looking for someone "sensitive, boring or rude".

READ MORE: The full Winter Love Island line-up has been revealed - including twins and a police officer

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Eve and Jess entered the villa at the end of the episode

Love Island bombshell as twins Eve and Jess Gale enter the villa to steal two of the boys
Mike spoke about his football career in the villa tonight

What football team does Love Island's Mike Boateng play for?

Shaughna Phillips has a tattoo to remember her late dad so tragically dies in 2016

What does Love Island's Shaughna Phillips' tattoo say? Heartbreaking meaning behind the ink
The blonde's claim to fame is her ex-boyfriend, Lewis Capaldi

Who is Love Island contestant Paige Turley? Instagram and when she dated Lewis Capaldi revealed
Ollie Williams

Who is Love Island star Ollie Williams' dad Andrew? His parents and family life revealed

Trending on Heart

How do you pronounce Love Island star Siannise Fudge's name and what does it mean?

How do you pronounce Love Island star Siannise Fudge's name and what does it mean?
The playsuit is from Hasan Hejazi

Laura Whitmore's Love Island outfit: where to buy the floral playsuit from episode one
Who is Siannise Fudge?

Who is Siannise Fudge? Love Island 2020 contestant's job, age and Instagram revealed
Rochelle's sisters are just as gorgeous as her

Meet Rochelle Humes' lookalike sisters, Love Island beauty Sophie Piper and Lili
Sophie will be one of this year's original contestants

Who is Sophie Piper? Winter Love Island contestant and Rochelle Humes' sister facts revealed