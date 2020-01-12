Who is Love Island 2020 star Leanne Amaning? ITV2 contestant's age, job and Instagram handle revealed

Leanne is among the contestants on the new series of Love Island. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Leanne Amaning is one of the first Love Island contestants for the winter season of 2020.

Winter Love Island is here and the contestants of the upcoming winter series have been revealed.

Among them is "unpredictable, fun and charismatic" Leanne Amaning, who is going to Love Island to "learn and change" – and potentially meet the boyfriend of her dreams.

But what do we know about Leanne, how old is she, what is her job and what is she looking for in the villa?

Leanne, 22, is a custom service advisor from London. Picture: ITV

Who is Leanne Amaning, and how old is she?

Leanne Amaning is a 22-year-old from London.

What is Leanne Amaning's job?

Leanne is a customer service advisor.

According to her Instagram, Leanne graduated with a Masters Degree in Psychology with distinction late last year.

Leanne is looking for a loyal and trustworthy man in the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram/Leanne Amaning

What is Leanne Amaning's social media handles?

You can follow Leanne on Instagram and Twitter both under the name @leanneamaning.

Leanne said she is going on Love Island to "learn and change". Picture: Instagram/Leanne Amaning

What has Leanne Amaning said about going on Love Island?

Leanne is looking for love in the villa, but has also admitted she is going on the reality show to "change and learn".

The 22-year-old describes her ideal man as "someone who is rugged and manly, not anyone with a pretty face".

She also added she is looking for someone "loyal and trustworthy", and explains her celebrity crush is Gerard Butler.

As far a turn-offs go, Leanne is not looking for someone "sensitive, boring or rude".

