Love Island's Liam Reardon reveals true feelings as ex Millie moves on with Zac

Liam Reardon and Millie Court dated on and off for over four years. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Millie Court has fallen head over heels for Zac Woodworth, just three months after her four-year relationship with Liam Reardon ended.

Love Island star Liam Reardon's true feelings about his ex Millie Court moving on with American bombshell Zac Woodworth have been revealed.

The Welsh hunk, 26, split from the Essex beauty, 29, in September last year and was apparently 'surprised' to see his former girlfriend of four years re-enter the villa.

Millie and Liam had only been separated for three months when she arrived in South Africa, but despite ending amicably, her decision to sign up for All Stars reportedly came as a 'bit of a shock'.

That's according to Liam's pal and former Love Island All Star Chuggs Wallis, who is close to them both after starring alongside the ex-couple in series seven.

Liam and Millie split in September last year. Picture: Instagram

Millie and Zac are growing close in the All Stars villa. Picture: ITV

The Made In Chelsea actor, 27, who first met Millie and Liam back in 2021, spilled on his buddy's reaction to Millie moving on so publicly in a brand new interview.

Explaining that Liam was refusing to watch his ex-girlfriend's sweet romance hot up, Chuggs told The Sun: "He’s very much out of sight, out of mind – he’s not watching any of it.

"It’s obviously not great for him. I think he was surprised that she went on [the show], but he’s very busy in his own personal life anyway.

"He’s just opened up a gym and he’s like got 12 hour days that he’s working to build it and it looks really, really good.

"His focus is elsewhere, which is really nice to see. But it’s uncomfortable for him and he’s not been watching the show."

Reality star Chuggs spilled the tea on Liam's true feelings. Picture: Instagram

Speaking about his friendships with both Liam and Millie, Chuggs confessed he was worried about being in an awkward position when she finally arrived home.

He explained: "I’m a lot closer to Liam than I am with Millie, but she lives a lot closer to me and I will see her [when she’s out of the villa]. Would I be in the middle?

"Maybe a little bit, yeah. I don’t know, I guess I’ll cross that bridge when it comes to it.

"He [Zac] lives in America anyway, so let’s just see what happens when they all come out.

"It could just be like a holiday romance rather than a legit thing. There’s a lot of real life, adult stuff that those two need to talk about to decide if they want to make something work on the outside."

Chuggs is worried things will become awkward with Millie. Picture: ITV

Despite all the messiness that came along with their break-up, Chuggs made it very clear that he was happy for his friend Millie.

Insisting her feelings were legitimate and not for the cameras, he added: "I used to see her like that with Liam, and now it’s this random American bloke – I never thought she’d go for an American guy.

"But he does seem like a really good person and a real one. He comes across as polite, gentlemanly, and respectful. She’s got her head screwed on, Millie.

"She’s not an idiot, she wouldn’t waste her time with anyone that isn’t worthy of it and it’s also sweet to see her happy."