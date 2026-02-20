Love Island's Liam Reardon reveals true feelings as ex Millie moves on with Zac

20 February 2026, 16:13

Liam Reardon and Millie Court dated on and off for over four years.
Liam Reardon and Millie Court dated on and off for over four years. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Millie Court has fallen head over heels for Zac Woodworth, just three months after her four-year relationship with Liam Reardon ended.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star Liam Reardon's true feelings about his ex Millie Court moving on with American bombshell Zac Woodworth have been revealed.

The Welsh hunk, 26, split from the Essex beauty, 29, in September last year and was apparently 'surprised' to see his former girlfriend of four years re-enter the villa.

Millie and Liam had only been separated for three months when she arrived in South Africa, but despite ending amicably, her decision to sign up for All Stars reportedly came as a 'bit of a shock'.

That's according to Liam's pal and former Love Island All Star Chuggs Wallis, who is close to them both after starring alongside the ex-couple in series seven.

Liam and Millie split in September last year.
Liam and Millie split in September last year. Picture: Instagram
Millie and Zac are growing close in the All Stars villa.
Millie and Zac are growing close in the All Stars villa. Picture: ITV

The Made In Chelsea actor, 27, who first met Millie and Liam back in 2021, spilled on his buddy's reaction to Millie moving on so publicly in a brand new interview.

Explaining that Liam was refusing to watch his ex-girlfriend's sweet romance hot up, Chuggs told The Sun: "He’s very much out of sight, out of mind – he’s not watching any of it.

"It’s obviously not great for him. I think he was surprised that she went on [the show], but he’s very busy in his own personal life anyway.

"He’s just opened up a gym and he’s like got 12 hour days that he’s working to build it and it looks really, really good.

"His focus is elsewhere, which is really nice to see. But it’s uncomfortable for him and he’s not been watching the show."

Reality star Chuggs spilled the tea on Liam's true feelings.
Reality star Chuggs spilled the tea on Liam's true feelings. Picture: Instagram

Speaking about his friendships with both Liam and Millie, Chuggs confessed he was worried about being in an awkward position when she finally arrived home.

He explained: "I’m a lot closer to Liam than I am with Millie, but she lives a lot closer to me and I will see her [when she’s out of the villa]. Would I be in the middle?

"Maybe a little bit, yeah. I don’t know, I guess I’ll cross that bridge when it comes to it.

"He [Zac] lives in America anyway, so let’s just see what happens when they all come out.

"It could just be like a holiday romance rather than a legit thing. There’s a lot of real life, adult stuff that those two need to talk about to decide if they want to make something work on the outside."

Chuggs is worried things will become awkward with Millie.
Chuggs is worried things will become awkward with Millie. Picture: ITV

Despite all the messiness that came along with their break-up, Chuggs made it very clear that he was happy for his friend Millie.

Insisting her feelings were legitimate and not for the cameras, he added: "I used to see her like that with Liam, and now it’s this random American bloke – I never thought she’d go for an American guy.

"But he does seem like a really good person and a real one. He comes across as polite, gentlemanly, and respectful. She’s got her head screwed on, Millie.

"She’s not an idiot, she wouldn’t waste her time with anyone that isn’t worthy of it and it’s also sweet to see her happy."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The shock twist is part of a brutal vote ahead of the final.

Two axed Love Islanders 'plot to expose' All Star in shock return to villa this weekend

Five bombshells have quit Love Island All Stars, according to The Sun.

Love Island All Stars in crisis as five bombshells quit because of brutal fallouts

Love Island All Stars First Look revealed

Love Island All Stars First Look sees tensions flare as controversial game returns

Here’s a look at what the stars of Dawson’s Creek have been doing since the show’s finale.

Where are the cast of Dawson's Creek now?

Maya Jama hosts a Love Island All Stars game before dropping a twist at the end

Love Island All Stars first look sees Maya Jama drop 'closing twist' on latest villa game

Love Island All Stars first look sees Lucinda Strafford comment on another islander in her recoupling speech

Love Island All Stars first look - Lucinda confronted by another islander following tense recoupling

Trending on Heart

Ruth opened up about her painful divorce.

Ruth Langsford admits 'devastating' split from Eamonn Holmes was a ‘huge shock'

Celebrities

Eric Dane spoke movingly about his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in his final interview

Eric Dane said he was determined to ‘combat’ illness in poignant last interview before his death
Molly-Mae's followers think they know the gender of her baby.

Molly-Mae Hague fans convinced they know her baby’s gender after spotting distinct clue

Netflix has released the first full trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, giving fans a first look at the feature film.

Peaky Blinders movie trailer revealed as Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby

Tana Ramsay has opened up about a heartfelt conversation she once had with Adam Peaty’s mother before the widely reported fallout between the two families.

Tana Ramsay reveals what she told Adam Peaty’s mum about ‘vulnerable’ Holly ahead of wedding
Zendaya has opened up about the subtle 'red flag' warning signs she pays attention to in a relationship.

Zendaya shares the 'red flags' she never ignores in a relationship

Robbie Williams and Myles Smith tickets

Win Robbie Williams and Myles Smith tickets!

Win

In a statement released at midday, the King expressed his “deepest concern” over the arrest of his brother and said “the law must take its course."

King Charles makes statement about brother Andrew's arrest

News

S Club 7 star Tina Barrett has confirmed that the band are actively working together, amid rumours of a 2026 comeback tour.

S Club 7 confirm they are back 'working together' amid rumours of comeback tour

Miley Cyrus has sent fans wild with the news.

Miley Cyrus announces Hannah Montana reunion special for show’s 20th anniversary

Gordon Ramsay has built a culinary empire and glittering showbiz career.

Gordon Ramsay facts: Age, wife, children, career, net worth and more revealed

Alison Hammond has opened up about the fitness routine that’s helping her maintain her impressive 11-stone weight loss.

Alison Hammond reveals health routine behind her incredible 11-stone weight loss

The MAFS spin-off is 'coming soon' – and we can't wait!

Second Married at First Sight - release date, cast and experiment details revealed

Married at First Sight

Stacey, 36, joined the ITV series last October, stepping in for Simon after he missed the first few days of filming due to a fall.

Simon Cowell reveals Stacey Solomon's Britain's Got Talent future as she steps in as guest judge

Celebrities

Harper Beckham has shared a public post dedicated to her three big brothers.

Harper Beckham, 14, shares heartfelt message about brother Brooklyn amidst family feud

Mel has been an integral part of the show since season two of MAFS Australia.

MAFS expert Mel Schilling quits show after twelve years with shock statement

Married at First Sight