Love Island's Lola reveals how she really feels about Julia now she's left the villa

Lola breaks her silence on her Love Island feud with Julia. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Lola Deal locked horns with Julia Mayska the moment the Casa Amor bombshell entered the Love Island villa – now she's sharing the real truth behind the drama.

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Lola Deal has revealed how she really feels about her love rival Julia Mayska now she's officially out of the Love Island villa.

The former police officer, 28, and her exclusive partner Sean Fitzgerald, 25, left the show earlier this week after Lorenzo Alessi and his Casa Amor sweetheart were given the power to dump one couple.

The Italian hunk and his bombshell partner snagged the top popularity spot in a recent poll, while Lola and Fitzy, Mica and Samraj, and Martha and Jordan found themselves in the bottom three.

This year's lovebirds decided to bow out gracefully and put themselves forwards to take an early exit, telling the decision makers they'd 'already found what they were looking for'.

The ex-detective has revealed her true feelings towards the Casa Amor bombshell. Picture: ITV

Shortly after their noble declaration, a decision was made to dump Lola and Fitzy from the villa for good, saving the other four Islanders from eviction.

But now the fairytale pair have landed back in the UK, Lola has been able to open about her true feelings towards her TV nemesis – and she isn't holding back.

First up, she addressed Sean's controversial time in Casa Amor, which was consistently brought up by Julia when they all returned to the main villa.

"I trust him with absolutely everything," Lola began. "I never thought he’d do anything to disrespect me. When he won that challenge, though, I was not impressed.

"I remember thinking, ‘Mate, I’ve actually been here dressed like a little librarian doing the most horrendous licks I’ve ever seen on someone.’ I was licking trousers and thinking, ‘There’s no way this is the one.’

"But to be fair to Sean, I know the optics weren’t great, but he was so respectful."

Lola and Julia clashed many times in the villa over Sean. Picture: ITV

Giving fans a better insight into what the official couple had agreed ahead of Casa Amor, she added: "We’d already spoken about our boundaries.

"I don’t mind him dancing with girls. I actually love when he does because I think it’s fun.

"The kisses were kept quite respectful. I think the dancing made it look worse than it was, but the dancing never bothers me.

"Even when I watched it back, I understood why people thought it looked bad, but for me he respected my boundaries as much as he possibly could have."

Julia hinted there was more to her and Sean's relationship in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Despite all this, emotions exploded when Sean returned home alongside Polish bombshell Julia, who hinted there was more to their relationship beneath the surface.

She and Lola locked horns on multiple occasions when Julia accused Fitz of flirting with her and questioned why he 'needed a test', hinting at trouble in paradise.

But the ex-detective was having none of it, standing by her man and dismissing the Casa star every time she tried to talk about the 'false issue'.

Lola explained: "With Julia I’d said my bit from the start and I didn’t really need to discuss it again."

She continued: "My disappointment was that she didn’t really appreciate the fact she was trying to crack on with the one boy who was exclusive and I’d told her that.

"After that first conversation I just thought we’re going to have to agree to disagree. You do you and I’ll do me.

"The difficult part was that every time things had settled, she’d bring it back up again.

"For me, it felt like forced drama. I kept saying to people, 'I don’t want to speak about it.' She’s got her opinion and I’ve got mine. But it is what it is."

No love has been lost between these two and we can't imagine them getting chummy at any Love Island reunions as when Lola was quizzed on friendships she gushed over the girls – but never mentioned Julia once.

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